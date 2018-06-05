05. Juni 2018 14:10

Curvy Stars & Models bei den CFDA-Awards

Sexy Red Carpet

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Curvy Stars & Models bei den CFDA-Awards

Posten Sie (0)
High Fashion in New York: Am Montag wurde die CFDA-Awards verliehen.

Gestern Abend wurde in New Yorker Brookly Museum die begehrten CFDA-Awards verliehen. Alles, was in der Fashion-Branche Rang und Namen hat, putzte sich für den prestigeträchtigen Modepreis heraus: Von Anna Wintour über Gigi Hadid bis hin zu den Kardashians. Kim (sie gewann den "Influencer-Award") kam im knappen Rick Owens-Look und präsentierte der Welt ihren flachen Bauch und ihren weniger Flachen Po. Sexy, aber nicht dem Anlass entsprechend. Model und Schwesterchen Kendal erschien im schicken Federn-Look und Kourtney setzte auf "drunter ohne".

Noami Campbell: Supermodel forever

Die Frau des Abends - Noami Campbell - legte im roten Fransenlook einen dramatischen Auftritt hin. Das 48-Jährige Supermodel bekam den "Fashion Icon Award" verliehen und stahl ihren jüngeren Model-Kolleginnen gekonnt die Show!

Diashow CDFA Awards 2018

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Gigi Hadid

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Noami Campbell

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Whoopi Goldberg

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Julianna Margulies

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Donatella Versace

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Nina Dobrev

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Katherine Langford

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Kim Kardashian

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Cate Blanchett

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Ashley Graham

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Kaia Gerber

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Emily Ratajkowski

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Brooke Shields

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Alessandra Ambrosio

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Kendall Jenner

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Anna Wintour

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Kourtney Kardashian

CDFA Awards 2018

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Winnie Harlow

1 / 18
×

CDFA Awards 2018

    Diesen Artikel teilen:

    Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

    Kommentare ausblenden

    Mehr Madonna-Storys

    Gina vs. Carrie

    Duell der heißesten Omas

    Hohes Verkehrsaufkommen

    Um diese Zeit haben die meisten Sex

    Von Bio bis Tan Maximizing

    Sonnenschutz für jeden Typ

    Absurder Instagram-Trend

    Jetzt wollen alle einen Toblerone Tunnel

    Premiere

    Fashion Show: Brautmode am Life Ball

    Zu den OE24-News
    Diese Website verwendet Cookies
    Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Impressum  
    OK, verstanden!