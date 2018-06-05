Curvy Stars & Models bei den CFDA-Awards

Gestern Abend wurde in New Yorker Brookly Museum die begehrten CFDA-Awards verliehen. Alles, was in der Fashion-Branche Rang und Namen hat, putzte sich für den prestigeträchtigen Modepreis heraus: Von Anna Wintour über Gigi Hadid bis hin zu den Kardashians. Kim (sie gewann den "Influencer-Award") kam im knappen Rick Owens-Look und präsentierte der Welt ihren flachen Bauch und ihren weniger Flachen Po. Sexy, aber nicht dem Anlass entsprechend. Model und Schwesterchen Kendal erschien im schicken Federn-Look und Kourtney setzte auf "drunter ohne".

Noami Campbell: Supermodel forever

Die Frau des Abends - Noami Campbell - legte im roten Fransenlook einen dramatischen Auftritt hin. Das 48-Jährige Supermodel bekam den "Fashion Icon Award" verliehen und stahl ihren jüngeren Model-Kolleginnen gekonnt die Show!

