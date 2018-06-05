05. Juni 2018 14:10
Curvy Stars & Models bei den CFDA-Awards
Gestern Abend wurde in New Yorker Brookly Museum die begehrten CFDA-Awards verliehen. Alles, was in der Fashion-Branche Rang und Namen hat, putzte sich für den prestigeträchtigen Modepreis heraus: Von Anna Wintour über Gigi Hadid bis hin zu den Kardashians. Kim (sie gewann den "Influencer-Award") kam im knappen Rick Owens-Look und präsentierte der Welt ihren flachen Bauch und ihren weniger Flachen Po. Sexy, aber nicht dem Anlass entsprechend. Model und Schwesterchen Kendal erschien im schicken Federn-Look und Kourtney setzte auf "drunter ohne".
Noami Campbell: Supermodel forever
Die Frau des Abends - Noami Campbell - legte im roten Fransenlook einen dramatischen Auftritt hin. Das 48-Jährige Supermodel bekam den "Fashion Icon Award" verliehen und stahl ihren jüngeren Model-Kolleginnen gekonnt die Show!
Gigi Hadid
Noami Campbell
Whoopi Goldberg
Julianna Margulies
Donatella Versace
Nina Dobrev
Katherine Langford
Kim Kardashian
Cate Blanchett
Ashley Graham
Kaia Gerber
Emily Ratajkowski
Brooke Shields
Alessandra Ambrosio
Kendall Jenner
Anna Wintour
Kourtney Kardashian
Winnie Harlow
