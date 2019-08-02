02. August 2019 18:24
Kritik an Meghans Vogue-Ausgabe
Dass „Vogue“-Chefredakteur Edward Enninful damit ein Coup gelungen ist, dass ausgerechnet Prinz Harrys Ehefrau und frischgebackene Mutter des kleinen Archie als Gastchefredakteurin die September-Issue seines Magazins kuratiert, steht außer Zweifel. Ganze sieben Monate lang werkte Herzogin Meghan (37) als erste Gastredakteurin in der 103-jährigen Geschichte der Brit-Version des Modemagazins an „ihrer Ausgabe“, die sie unter den Titel „Forces for Change“ („Kräfte für den Wandel“) stellte. Darin und vor allem auch auf dem Cover rückt sie 15 Powerfrauen in den Fokus.
Idee geklaut?
Keine ganz neue Idee, wie schon jetzt, vor Erscheinen, Kritiker anmerken. Samantha Brett und Steph Adams brachten vor rund drei Jahren bereits ein Buch heraus, dessen Cover frappant an jenen der September-„Vogue“ erinnert. Titel: „The Gamer Changers“. Und: Meghan (dazumal Markle) schrieb ein Essay dafür. Dass das Ergebnis ihrer siebenmonatigen „Arbeit“ für die Brit-„Vogue“ nun Bretts und Adams Werk gleicht, empfindet Samantha Brett als „höchst ärgerlich“.
Keine Royals auf dem Cover
Kritik hagelt es auch bezüglich der 15 Frauen, die Herzogin Meghan auf dem Cover inszeniert – darunter US-Schauspielerin Jane Fonda, Neuseelands Premierministerin Jacinda Ardern und Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg. Jedoch: kein einziges Mitglied des Königshauses – nicht einmal die Queen. „Elizabeth II wird diese Ausgabe ohnehin für eine absolut idiotische Idee halten“, meint der britische Journalist Dan Wootton und Palast-Insider mit der Begründung: „‚Vogue‘ ist ein Magazin der Elite.“ Zudem kritisiere Meghan stets die Berichterstattung über ihre Person und die Familie – „jetzt arbeitete sie selbst für ein Magazin. Und das ganze sieben Monate lang!“
Unterstützung erhielt die 37-jährige US-Ex-Schauspielerin indes – wie kann es anders sein – von ihrem Ehemann Prinz Harry. Dieser werkte sogar selbst an der Ausgabe mit und führte dafür mit Primatenforscherin Jane Goodall ein Interview. Seine Ehefrau bat indes Ex-US-First-Lady Michelle Obama zum offenen Gespräch, dessen Zusammenfassung in der am 2. August erscheinenden Brit-„Vogue“ nachzulesen ist. „Diese Frauen vereint ihre Furchtlosigkeit, Barrieren zu durchbrechen. Es sind 15 Frauen mit bahnbrechender Wirkung“, teilte das Königshaus offiziell stolz am letzten Wochenende in einer Aussendung mit. Welche Diskussionen sich indes hinter den Kulissen abspielen, bleibt freilich royales Geheimnis. Meghan nimmt’s wie so oft gelassen und meint nur: „Ich hoffe, Leser und Leserinnen werden sich inspiriert fühlen von den Kräften des Wandels, die sich in diesen Seiten finden werden.“
