Die Robenschau geht weiter

Fokus auf die Beine - so könnte ma die Mode-Devise des diesjährigen Filmfestivals von Cannes zusammenfassen. Die geladenen VIPs setzten ihre Beine in Szene - so wie Model Izabel Goulart, Toni Garrn oder Petra Nemcova. Übrigens überwiegten Models und Blogger am Red Carpet, Schauspielerinnen wie Penelope Cruz oder Hellen Mirren (jetzt mit pinkem Haar!) waren eher die Ausnahme.

Diashow Cannes 2019 - Die Roben © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Hellen Mirren © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Martha Hunt © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Toni Garrn © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Priyanko Chopra © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Petra Nemcova © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Eva Herzigova © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Toni Garrn © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Penelope Cruz © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Anja Rubik © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Lena Mayer-Landrut © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Stefanie Giesinger © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Eva Longoria © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Anja Rubik © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Caro Daur © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Dita von Teese © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Iza Goulart © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Isabeli Fontana © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Iris Berben © Photo Press Service www.pps.at Monica Bellucci 1 / 19

× Cannes 2019 - Die Roben

Sexy Hingucker

Der Preis für den verführerischsten Look bisher geht übrigens an das Model Anja Rubik (35): Sie trug ihren Smoking von Saint Laurent mit einem Hauch von Nichts drunter. So sexy kann also ein Anzug sein!