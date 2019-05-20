20. Mai 2019 17:23

Die Robenschau geht weiter

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Die Robenschau geht weiter

Posten Sie (0)
Die Mode-Highlights des ersten Festival-Wochenendes.

Fokus auf die Beine - so könnte ma die Mode-Devise des diesjährigen Filmfestivals von Cannes zusammenfassen. Die geladenen VIPs setzten ihre Beine in Szene - so wie Model Izabel Goulart, Toni Garrn oder Petra Nemcova. Übrigens überwiegten Models und Blogger am Red Carpet, Schauspielerinnen wie Penelope Cruz oder Hellen Mirren (jetzt mit pinkem Haar!) waren eher die Ausnahme.

Diashow Cannes 2019 - Die Roben

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Hellen Mirren

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Martha Hunt

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Toni Garrn

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Priyanko Chopra

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Petra Nemcova

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Eva Herzigova

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Toni Garrn

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Penelope Cruz

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Anja Rubik

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Lena Mayer-Landrut

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Stefanie Giesinger

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Eva Longoria

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Anja Rubik

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Caro Daur

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Dita von Teese

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Iza Goulart

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Isabeli Fontana

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Iris Berben

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Monica Bellucci

1 / 19
×

Cannes 2019 - Die Roben

    Sexy Hingucker

    Der Preis für den verführerischsten Look bisher geht übrigens an das Model Anja Rubik (35): Sie trug ihren Smoking von Saint Laurent mit einem Hauch von Nichts drunter. So sexy kann also ein Anzug sein!

    Diesen Artikel teilen:

    Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

    Kommentare ausblenden

    Mehr Madonna-Storys

    Nein danke!

    Jeans + Badehose: Der skurrilste Trend des Sommers

    Auch Dianas Favorit

    Kates Lieblings-Teil kostet nur 65 Euro

    Studie

    Österreicher sind 'sapiosexuell'

    Europäischen Kulturpreis für ihr Lebenswerk

    Vivienne Westwood wird in Wien geehrt

    Chiara Ferragni

    „Make-up macht Frauen stärker!“

    Zu den OE24-News
    Diese Website verwendet Cookies
    Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Impressum  
    OK, verstanden!