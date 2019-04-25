25. April 2019 11:07

Das tragen Bräute heuer anstatt des Straußes

Das tragen Bräute heuer anstatt des Straußes

Picksüße Alterntive zum Blumenbouquet.

Ein Brautstrauß zum Anbeißen: Immer mehr Bräute setzen auf Zuckerwatte statt Blüten. Die pastellfarbene Köstlichkeit aus der Kindheit ist ein süßer Trend, der sich auch zum Hochzeitskleid gut tragen lässt. Das beweisen Hochzeitsfotos aus den USA, wo sich die zuckrige Alternative zum Blumenstrauß als Wedding-Trend durchsetzt.

Snack für die Braut

Die gestresste Braut hat mit dem Strauß aus Zuckerwatte auch immer Nervennahrung mit dabei. Nur eine Hochzeitstradition könnte problematisch werden: Das Werfen des Brautstraußes dürfte sich mit Zuckerwatte etwas schwierig gestalten.

