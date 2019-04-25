25. April 2019 11:07
© Getty
Das tragen Bräute heuer anstatt des Straußes
Ein Brautstrauß zum Anbeißen: Immer mehr Bräute setzen auf Zuckerwatte statt Blüten. Die pastellfarbene Köstlichkeit aus der Kindheit ist ein süßer Trend, der sich auch zum Hochzeitskleid gut tragen lässt. Das beweisen Hochzeitsfotos aus den USA, wo sich die zuckrige Alternative zum Blumenstrauß als Wedding-Trend durchsetzt.
New trend alert: Are any of you ditching the traditional floral bouquet for something more fun and memorable like these fantastic Cotton Candy Bouquets? Tell us what you think. Comment below! ???? TAG your Bride ???? looking for inspiration to personalize her wedding day. . #weddingtrends #cottoncandywedding #cottoncandybouquet #2019weddingtrends #bouquettrends #weddinginspiration #candyfloss #cottoncandyfloss #engagedAF #uniqueweddingdecor #personalizedwedding #cottoncandyflowers #cottoncandytrend #gourmetcottoncandy
Snack für die Braut
Die gestresste Braut hat mit dem Strauß aus Zuckerwatte auch immer Nervennahrung mit dabei. Nur eine Hochzeitstradition könnte problematisch werden: Das Werfen des Brautstraußes dürfte sich mit Zuckerwatte etwas schwierig gestalten.
This photo still counts as a St. Patty’s Day post because there’s green in the background, right? ???????? . I seriously couldn’t help myself with posting this one because these COTTON CANDY BOUQUETS ARE TOTALLY EVERYTHING! ✨ . Don’t worry though, they still had regular gorgeous floral bouquets too! That’s just how extra (in the best way) yesterday was! Such a dream! ???????????? . Happy Saint Patrick’s Day, everyone! ???? . Cotton Candy: @sugarsoiree Venue: @poplarhillweddingevents Planning: @waterandwineva Hair: @bobbypinbridal
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung