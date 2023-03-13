Alles zu oe24Plus
| 13. März 2023 | 08:37 Uhr
Ratajkowski
©Getty Images / FilmMagic

Fashion

Die nacktesten Looks der Oscars

Artikel teilen

Transparenz und tiefe Einblicke: Stars setzten auf nackte Statements.

Am roten Teppich der Hauptveranstaltung sorgten Lady Gaga mit ihrem Po-Dekolletee und Rihanna in ihrem Leder-Outfit für Aufsehen. Dafür ließen sich bei der Afterparty von Vanity Fair Stars vermehrt auf nackte Mode-Experimente ein. Allen voran Emily Ratajkowski, die in einem transparenten Kleid alle Blicke auf sich zog. Auch Olivia Wilde wagte mit Leder-BH und Cut-Out das sexy Mode-Experiment.

Die nacktesten Looks der Oscars

  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 1/7
    Emma Chamberlain
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 2/7
    Emily Ratajkowski
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 3/7
    Olivia Wilde
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 4/7
    GettyImages-1473121585
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 5/7
    Eva Longaria
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 6/7
    Lady Gaga
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 7/7
    Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty Images

© Getty

Klicken Sie sich durch die Best- und Worst-Dressed des Abends:

Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Best Dressed

  • Amber Valletta 1/36
    Kate Hudson
  • Amber Valletta 2/36
    Lily James
  • Amber Valletta 3/36
    Rita Ora
  • Amber Valletta 4/36
    Gigi Hadid
  • Amber Valletta 5/36
    Simone Ashley
  • Amber Valletta 6/36
    Adwoa Aboah
  • Amber Valletta 7/36
    Julia Garner
  • Amber Valletta 8/36
    Kylie Jenner
  • Amber Valletta 9/36
    Naomi Watts
  • Amber Valletta 10/36
    Eva Longaria
  • Amber Valletta 11/36
    Emma Chamberlain
  • Amber Valletta 12/36
    Holland Taylor
  • Amber Valletta 13/36
    Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner
  • Amber Valletta 14/36
    Leslie Mann
  • Amber Valletta 15/36
    Kendall Jenner
  • Amber Valletta 16/36
    Kerry Washington
  • Amber Valletta 17/36
    Jurnee Smollett
  • Amber Valletta 18/36
    Cardi B
  • Amber Valletta 19/36
    Miranda Kerr
  • Amber Valletta 20/36
    Justin Long and Kate Bosworth
  • Amber Valletta 21/36
    Rebel Wilson
  • Amber Valletta 22/36
    Dove Cameron
  • Amber Valletta 23/36
    Alan Cumming
  • Amber Valletta 24/36
    Donatella Versace
  • Amber Valletta 25/36
    Eva Herzigová
  • Amber Valletta 26/36
    Joan Smalls
  • Amber Valletta 27/36
    Emily Ratajkowski
  • Amber Valletta 28/36
    Suki Waterhouse
  • Amber Valletta 29/36
    Hailey Bieber
  • Amber Valletta 30/36
    Sienna Miller
  • Amber Valletta 31/36
    Olivia Wilde
  • Amber Valletta 32/36
    Jennifer Coolidge
  • Amber Valletta 33/36
    Sharon Stone
  • Amber Valletta 34/36
    Alexandra Daddario
  • Amber Valletta 35/36
    Caro Daur
  • Amber Valletta 36/36
    Amber Valletta

© Getty

© Getty

In Versace

© Getty

In Wiederhoeft

© Getty

In Zac Posen

© Getty

In Harris Reed

© Getty

In Loewe

© Getty

In Off-White

© Getty

In Maison Margiela

© Getty

In Givenchy

© Getty

In Zuhair Murad

© Getty

In KNWLS London

© Getty

In Roger Vivier

© Getty

In Louis Vuitton

© Getty

In Oscar De La Renta

© Getty

In Jean Paul Gaultier

© Getty

In Donna Karan

© Getty

In Shrimpton Couture

© Getty

© Getty

In Ellie Saab

© Getty

In Monique L'Hullier

© Getty

In Jason Wu

© Getty

In Louis Vuitton

© Getty

© Getty

In Versace

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

In Feben

© Getty

In Ellie Saab

© Getty

In Saint Laurent

© Getty

In Fendi

© Getty

In Gabriela Hearst

© Getty

In Dolce&Gabbana

© Getty

In Tony Ward

© Getty

© Getty

In Valentino

© Getty

Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Worst Dressed

  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 1/15
    Chrissy Teigen
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 2/15
    Yara Shahidi
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 3/15
    Tiffany Haddish
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 4/15
    Maria Sharapova
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 5/15
    Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 6/15
    Rooney Mara
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 7/15
    Minnie Driver
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 8/15
    Jessica Alba
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 9/15
    Sofia Vergara
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 10/15
    Vanessa Hudgens
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 11/15
    Christina Aguileira
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 12/15
    Georgia May Jagger
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 13/15
    Judith Light
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 14/15
    Stella Maxwell
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild 15/15
    Nicky Hilton Rothschild

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

