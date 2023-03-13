Oscars 2023: Best-Dressed und die Flops

Oscars 2023: Best-Dressed und Flop-Styles

Die internationale Presse ist sich einig: Rihanna in ihrem Leder-Look von Alaia und Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton holten sich die diesjährige Trophäe für die besten Modeauftritte bei den Oscars. Dicht gefolgt von Cara Delevingne in einem Traum in Karminrot von Elie Saab und Oscar-Abräumerin Michelle Yeoh in Dior Couture. Nicole Kidman setzte auf Armani Privé und ging damit auf Nummer Sicher: An der floralen Kreation gibt es nichts auszusetzen. Ebenso bezaubernd: Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton und Arielle-Darstellerin Halle Bailey in einem türkisen Look von Dolce & Gabbana.

Best-Dressed der Oscars 2023

15/15 © WireImage Zeitlos und doch zeitgeistig: Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton. © FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images Triumphales Style-Comeback in Elie Saab. © WireImage/Getty Images Never change a winning team: Jessica Chastain und Gucci im Dienste des Old Hollywood Glam. © WireImage/ Getty Images Sichere Wahl: Mit Armani Privé kann man nicht viel falsch machen. Selbst mit XXL-Blüten an Schulter und Schritt. © Getty Images Desperate Housewive? Nicht in Zuhair Murad! © WireImage Aufreger-Kleid von Versace. © Getty Images Entertainment Heiß! Rihanna im maßgeschneiderten Maternity-Look von Alaia. © Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images Bezaubernd. Punkt. © Getty Images/ FilmMagic, Inc Salma Hayek peppte den Abend in rostrotem Glitzer von Gucci auf. © Getty Images Der eleganteste Auftritt des Abends: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Lanvin. © Getty Images Süß in Louis Vuitton. © FilmMagic, Inc Ein glitzerndes Highlight: Kate Hudson in Rodarte. © Getty Images Schick: Malaöa Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren. © Getty Images/ WireImage Halle Bailey in einem Chiffon-Traum von Dolce & Gabbana © Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens im entzückenden Sixties-Look von Chanel.

Über das Ziel hinausgeschossen hat Florence Pugh in ihrem punky Look von Valentino Couture: Das Style-Experiment mit Hot Pants zu Riemchen-Plateaus ging daneben. Sigourney kassierte für schlecht sitzendes Pailettenkleid Minuspunkte, Elizabeth Banks verschwand in ihrer Volumen-Robe und Zoe Saldana kam im Nachthemd.

Die Flop-Looks des Abends

10/10 © WireImage/Getty Images Das Kleid selbst versucht aus diesem Style-Fiasko auszubrechen. © Getty Images Chanel erwies Michelle Williams mit dieser tantigen Kreation keinen guten Dienst © Getty Images Weaver im Wühltisch-Look © Getty Images Lilly Singh hat die Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards mit den Oscars verwechselt. Verbrochen hat diesen Look Christian Siriano. © WireImage/Getty Hier passen weder Farbe noch Proportionen: Rooney Mara in Vintage Alexander McQueen © Getty Images Hotpants zum Plateau? Von uns ein klares Valenti-NO! © WireImage Molly Sims im billigen Boudoir-Look © Getty Images Entertainment Manche Style-Experimente kann man getrost sein lassen. © Getty Images /FilmMagic Sofia Carson im Disney-Desaster © FilmMagic, Inc Zu viel Drama, Melissa!

