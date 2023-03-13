Oscars 2023: Best-Dressed und die Flops

Oscars 2023: Best-Dressed und Flop-Styles
Die internationale Presse ist sich einig: Rihanna in ihrem Leder-Look von Alaia und Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton holten sich die diesjährige Trophäe für die besten Modeauftritte bei den Oscars. Dicht gefolgt von Cara Delevingne in einem Traum in Karminrot von Elie Saab und Oscar-Abräumerin Michelle Yeoh in Dior Couture. Nicole Kidman setzte auf Armani Privé und ging damit auf Nummer Sicher: An der floralen Kreation gibt es nichts auszusetzen. Ebenso bezaubernd: Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton und Arielle-Darstellerin Halle Bailey in einem türkisen Look von Dolce & Gabbana.
Best-Dressed der Oscars 2023
Oscars 2023: Best Dressed
© WireImage
Zeitlos und doch zeitgeistig: Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton.
© FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images
Triumphales Style-Comeback in Elie Saab.
© WireImage/Getty Images
Never change a winning team: Jessica Chastain und Gucci im Dienste des Old Hollywood Glam.
© WireImage/ Getty Images
Sichere Wahl: Mit Armani Privé kann man nicht viel falsch machen. Selbst mit XXL-Blüten an Schulter und Schritt.
© Getty Images
Desperate Housewive? Nicht in Zuhair Murad!
© WireImage
Aufreger-Kleid von Versace.
© Getty Images Entertainment
Heiß! Rihanna im maßgeschneiderten Maternity-Look von Alaia.
© Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images
Bezaubernd. Punkt.
© Getty Images/ FilmMagic, Inc
Salma Hayek peppte den Abend in rostrotem Glitzer von Gucci auf.
© Getty Images
Der eleganteste Auftritt des Abends: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Lanvin.
© Getty Images
Süß in Louis Vuitton.
© FilmMagic, Inc
Ein glitzerndes Highlight: Kate Hudson in Rodarte.
© Getty Images
Schick: Malaöa Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren.
© Getty Images/ WireImage
Halle Bailey in einem Chiffon-Traum von Dolce & Gabbana
© Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens im entzückenden Sixties-Look von Chanel.
Über das Ziel hinausgeschossen hat Florence Pugh in ihrem punky Look von Valentino Couture: Das Style-Experiment mit Hot Pants zu Riemchen-Plateaus ging daneben. Sigourney kassierte für schlecht sitzendes Pailettenkleid Minuspunkte, Elizabeth Banks verschwand in ihrer Volumen-Robe und Zoe Saldana kam im Nachthemd.
Die Flop-Looks des Abends
Oscars 2023: Worst Dressed
© WireImage/Getty Images
Das Kleid selbst versucht aus diesem Style-Fiasko auszubrechen.
© Getty Images
Chanel erwies Michelle Williams mit dieser tantigen Kreation keinen guten Dienst
© Getty Images
Weaver im Wühltisch-Look
© Getty Images
Lilly Singh hat die Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards mit den Oscars verwechselt. Verbrochen hat diesen Look Christian Siriano.
© WireImage/Getty
Hier passen weder Farbe noch Proportionen: Rooney Mara in Vintage Alexander McQueen
© Getty Images
Hotpants zum Plateau? Von uns ein klares Valenti-NO!
© WireImage
Molly Sims im billigen Boudoir-Look
© Getty Images Entertainment
Manche Style-Experimente kann man getrost sein lassen.
© Getty Images /FilmMagic
Sofia Carson im Disney-Desaster
© FilmMagic, Inc
Zu viel Drama, Melissa!
Alle Looks der Oscar-Verleihung 2023
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet
© WireImage
in Louis Vuitton
© Getty Images
in Louis Vuitton
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
in Chanel
© FilmMagic, Inc
in Tamara Ralph
© Getty Images
© FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
in Valentino
© Getty Images
in Dior
© Getty Images
© WireImage/Getty Images
© WireImage/Getty
© WireImage
in Versace
© Getty Images
in Versace
© Getty Images Entertainment
in Alaïa
© WireImage/ Getty Images
in Armani Privé
© WireImage
in Vera Wang
© Getty Images/ FilmMagic, Inc
in Gucci
© FilmMagic, Inc
© Getty Images
© FilmMagic, Inc
© Getty Images
in Ralph Lauren
© WireImage/Getty Images
© FilmMagic, Inc
In Rodarte
© Getty Images /FilmMagic
© Getty Images/ WireImage
© FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images
in Elie Saab
© Getty Images
© FilmMagic, Inc
© Getty Images/ WireImage
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© WireImage
© Getty Images
© FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images
© WireImages/Getty Images
© Getty Images / WireImages
in Dolce & Gabbana
© Getty Images
beide in Gucci
© Getty Images
in Lever Couture
© Getty Images /FilmMagic
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© WireImage
© Getty Images
Alexander McQueen
© Getty Images Entertainment
in Rodarte
© Getty Images
© Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images
© FilmMagic, Inc/ Getty Images
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© Getty Images/ WireImage