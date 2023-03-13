Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
oe24.at E-Paper Madonna
Madonna
Startseite Fashion Beauty Life Love Family Karriere Shopping Astro
Ukraine-Krieg Astro Auto Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gewinnspiele Jobs Live&Style Nachhaltiges Österreich Madonna News Newsletter Österreich Politik Reise Shopping24 Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
XXXLutz Unsere Tiere Glücksmomente Nachhaltiges Österreich Vergleich Smart Home SocialCity
Logo
Logo
LOGIN
oe24 Login
Login
E-Paper Madonna
E-Paper Madonna
Sonderthema:
  1. Madonna
  2. Fashion
| 13. März 2023 | 07:07 Uhr
Florence Pugh
©Getty Images

Fashion

Oscars 2023: Best-Dressed und die Flops

Artikel teilen

Oscars 2023: Best-Dressed und Flop-Styles  

Die internationale Presse ist sich einig: Rihanna in ihrem Leder-Look von Alaia und Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton holten sich die diesjährige Trophäe für die besten Modeauftritte bei den Oscars. Dicht gefolgt von Cara Delevingne in einem Traum in Karminrot von Elie Saab und Oscar-Abräumerin Michelle Yeoh in Dior Couture. Nicole Kidman setzte auf Armani Privé und ging damit auf Nummer Sicher: An der floralen Kreation gibt es nichts auszusetzen. Ebenso bezaubernd: Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton und Arielle-Darstellerin Halle Bailey in einem türkisen Look von Dolce & Gabbana.  

Best-Dressed der Oscars 2023 

Oscars 2023: Best Dressed

  • Vanessa Hudgens 1/15
    Cate Blanchett
  • Vanessa Hudgens 2/15
    Cara Delevingne
  • Vanessa Hudgens 3/15
    Jessica Chastain
  • Vanessa Hudgens 4/15
    Nicole Kidman
  • Vanessa Hudgens 5/15
    Eva Longoria
  • Vanessa Hudgens 6/15
    Lady Gaga
  • Vanessa Hudgens 7/15
    Rihanna
  • Vanessa Hudgens 8/15
    Camilla Alves
  • Vanessa Hudgens 9/15
    Salma Hayek
  • Vanessa Hudgens 10/15
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  • Vanessa Hudgens 11/15
    Ana de Armas
  • Vanessa Hudgens 12/15
    Kate Hudson
  • Vanessa Hudgens 13/15
    Malala Yousafzai
  • Vanessa Hudgens 14/15
    Halle Bailey
  • Vanessa Hudgens 15/15
    Vanessa Hudgens

© WireImage

Zeitlos und doch zeitgeistig: Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton.

© FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Triumphales Style-Comeback in Elie Saab.

© WireImage/Getty Images

Never change a winning team: Jessica Chastain und Gucci im Dienste des Old Hollywood Glam.

© WireImage/ Getty Images

Sichere Wahl: Mit Armani Privé kann man nicht viel falsch machen. Selbst mit XXL-Blüten an Schulter und Schritt.

© Getty Images

Desperate Housewive? Nicht in Zuhair Murad!

© WireImage

Aufreger-Kleid von Versace.

© Getty Images Entertainment

Heiß! Rihanna im maßgeschneiderten Maternity-Look von Alaia.

© Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images

Bezaubernd. Punkt.

© Getty Images/ FilmMagic, Inc

Salma Hayek peppte den Abend in rostrotem Glitzer von Gucci auf.

© Getty Images

Der eleganteste Auftritt des Abends: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Lanvin.

© Getty Images

Süß in Louis Vuitton.

© FilmMagic, Inc

Ein glitzerndes Highlight: Kate Hudson in Rodarte.

© Getty Images

Schick: Malaöa Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren.

© Getty Images/ WireImage

Halle Bailey in einem Chiffon-Traum von Dolce & Gabbana

© Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens im entzückenden Sixties-Look von Chanel.

Über das Ziel hinausgeschossen hat Florence Pugh in ihrem punky Look von Valentino Couture: Das Style-Experiment mit Hot Pants zu Riemchen-Plateaus ging daneben. Sigourney kassierte für schlecht sitzendes Pailettenkleid Minuspunkte, Elizabeth Banks verschwand in ihrer Volumen-Robe und Zoe Saldana kam im Nachthemd. 

Die Flop-Looks des Abends

Oscars 2023: Worst Dressed

  • Melissa McCarthy 1/10
    Elizabeth Banks
  • Melissa McCarthy 2/10
    Michelle Williams
  • Melissa McCarthy 3/10
    Sigourney Weaver
  • Melissa McCarthy 4/10
    Lilly Singh
  • Melissa McCarthy 5/10
    Rooney Mara
  • Melissa McCarthy 6/10
    Florence Pugh
  • Melissa McCarthy 7/10
    Molly Sims
  • Melissa McCarthy 8/10
    Jessie Buckley
  • Melissa McCarthy 9/10
    Sofia Carson
  • Melissa McCarthy 10/10
    Melissa McCarthy

© WireImage/Getty Images

Das Kleid selbst versucht aus diesem Style-Fiasko auszubrechen.

© Getty Images

Chanel erwies Michelle Williams mit dieser tantigen Kreation keinen guten Dienst

© Getty Images

Weaver im Wühltisch-Look

© Getty Images

Lilly Singh hat die Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards mit den Oscars verwechselt. Verbrochen hat diesen Look Christian Siriano.

© WireImage/Getty

Hier passen weder Farbe noch Proportionen: Rooney Mara in Vintage Alexander McQueen

© Getty Images

Hotpants zum Plateau? Von uns ein klares Valenti-NO!

© WireImage

Molly Sims im billigen Boudoir-Look

© Getty Images Entertainment

Manche Style-Experimente kann man getrost sein lassen.

© Getty Images /FilmMagic

Sofia Carson im Disney-Desaster

© FilmMagic, Inc

Zu viel Drama, Melissa!

Alle Looks der Oscar-Verleihung 2023

Oscars 2023: Red Carpet

  • Stephanie Hsu 1/50
    Cate Blanchett
  • Stephanie Hsu 2/50
    Ana de Armas
  • Stephanie Hsu 3/50
    Florence Pugh
  • Stephanie Hsu 4/50
    Michelle Williams
  • Stephanie Hsu 5/50
    Halle Berry
  • Stephanie Hsu 6/50
    Eva Longoria
  • Stephanie Hsu 7/50
    Emily Blunt
  • Stephanie Hsu 8/50
    Michelle Yeoh
  • Stephanie Hsu 9/50
    Zoe Saldana
  • Stephanie Hsu 10/50
    Jessica Chastain
  • Stephanie Hsu 11/50
    Rooney Mara
  • Stephanie Hsu 12/50
    Lady Gaga
  • Stephanie Hsu 13/50
    Lady Gaga
  • Stephanie Hsu 14/50
    Rihanna
  • Stephanie Hsu 15/50
    Nicole Kidman
  • Stephanie Hsu 16/50
    Janelle Monáe
  • Stephanie Hsu 17/50
    Salma Hayek
  • Stephanie Hsu 18/50
    Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Stephanie Hsu 19/50
    Andie MacDowell
  • Stephanie Hsu 20/50
    Elizabeth Olsen
  • Stephanie Hsu 21/50
    Malala Yousafzai
  • Stephanie Hsu 22/50
    Elizabeth Banks
  • Stephanie Hsu 23/50
    Kate Hudson
  • Stephanie Hsu 24/50
    Sandra Oh
  • Stephanie Hsu 25/50
    Halle Bailey
  • Stephanie Hsu 26/50
    Cara Delevingne
  • Stephanie Hsu 27/50
    Sigourney Weaver
  • Stephanie Hsu 28/50
    Melissa McCarthy
  • Stephanie Hsu 29/50
    Angela Bassett
  • Stephanie Hsu 30/50
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  • Stephanie Hsu 31/50
    Winnie Harlow
  • Stephanie Hsu 32/50
    Molly Sims
  • Stephanie Hsu 33/50
    Sarah Polley
  • Stephanie Hsu 34/50
    Allison Williams
  • Stephanie Hsu 35/50
    Jennifer Connelly
  • Stephanie Hsu 36/50
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge
  • Stephanie Hsu 37/50
    Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault
  • Stephanie Hsu 38/50
    Tems
  • Stephanie Hsu 39/50
    Sofia Carson
  • Stephanie Hsu 40/50
    Ruth E. Carter
  • Stephanie Hsu 41/50
    Sabrina Dhowre Elba
  • Stephanie Hsu 42/50
    Mindy Kaling
  • Stephanie Hsu 43/50
    Andrea Riseborough
  • Stephanie Hsu 44/50
    Jessie Buckley
  • Stephanie Hsu 45/50
    Kelly Ripa
  • Stephanie Hsu 46/50
    Camilla Alves
  • Stephanie Hsu 47/50
    Shohreh Aghdashloo
  • Stephanie Hsu 48/50
    Ava DuVernay
  • Stephanie Hsu 49/50
    Rainey Qualley
  • Stephanie Hsu 50/50
    Stephanie Hsu

© WireImage

in Louis Vuitton

© Getty Images

in Louis Vuitton

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

in Chanel

© FilmMagic, Inc

in Tamara Ralph

© Getty Images

© FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

in Valentino

© Getty Images

in Dior

© Getty Images

© WireImage/Getty Images

© WireImage/Getty

© WireImage

in Versace

© Getty Images

in Versace

© Getty Images Entertainment

in Alaïa

© WireImage/ Getty Images

in Armani Privé

© WireImage

in Vera Wang

© Getty Images/ FilmMagic, Inc

in Gucci

© FilmMagic, Inc

© Getty Images

© FilmMagic, Inc

© Getty Images

in Ralph Lauren

© WireImage/Getty Images

© FilmMagic, Inc

In Rodarte

© Getty Images /FilmMagic

© Getty Images/ WireImage

© FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

in Elie Saab

© Getty Images

© FilmMagic, Inc

© Getty Images/ WireImage

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© WireImage

© Getty Images

© FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

© WireImages/Getty Images

© Getty Images / WireImages

in Dolce & Gabbana

© Getty Images

beide in Gucci

© Getty Images

in Lever Couture

© Getty Images /FilmMagic

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© WireImage

© Getty Images

Alexander McQueen

© Getty Images Entertainment

in Rodarte

© Getty Images

© Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images

© FilmMagic, Inc/ Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images/ WireImage

Die Top-Stories vom oe24 E-Paper

oe24 entdecken

OE24 Logo