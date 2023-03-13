Die nacktesten Looks der Oscars

Transparenz und tiefe Einblicke: Stars setzten auf nackte Statements.

So bieder die Oscars, so sexy die Afterparty! Am roten Teppich der Hauptveranstaltung sorgten nur Lady Gaga mit ihrem Po-Dekolletee und Rihanna in ihrem Leder-Outfit für Aufsehen. Dafür ließen sich bei der Vanity-Fair-Party Stars vermehrt auf nackte Mode-Experimente ein. Allen voran Emily Ratajkowski, die in einem transparenten Kleid alle Blicke auf sich zog. Auch Olivia Wilde wagte mit Leder-BH und Cut-Out ein sexy Mode-Experiment. Model Hunter Schafer ließ ihr Top zu Hause und trug stattdessen einen Nippel-Balken in Form einer Feder. Geschmacksache!

Klicken Sie sich durch die Best- und Worst-Dressed des Abends:

