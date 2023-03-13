Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
oe24.at E-Paper Madonna
Madonna
Startseite Fashion Beauty Life Love Family Karriere Shopping Astro
Ukraine-Krieg Astro Auto Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gewinnspiele Jobs Live&Style Nachhaltiges Österreich Madonna News Newsletter Österreich Politik Reise Shopping24 Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
XXXLutz Unsere Tiere Glücksmomente Nachhaltiges Österreich Vergleich Smart Home SocialCity
Logo
Logo
LOGIN
oe24 Login
Login
E-Paper Madonna
E-Paper Madonna
Sonderthema:
  1. Madonna
  2. Fashion
| 13. März 2023 | 08:37 Uhr
Ratajkowski
©Getty Images / FilmMagic

Fashion

Die nacktesten Looks der Oscars

Artikel teilen

Transparenz und tiefe Einblicke: Stars setzten auf nackte Statements.

So bieder die Oscars, so sexy die Afterparty! Am roten Teppich der Hauptveranstaltung sorgten nur Lady Gaga mit ihrem Po-Dekolletee und Rihanna in ihrem Leder-Outfit für Aufsehen. Dafür ließen sich bei der Vanity-Fair-Party Stars vermehrt auf nackte Mode-Experimente ein. Allen voran Emily Ratajkowski, die in einem transparenten Kleid alle Blicke auf sich zog. Auch Olivia Wilde wagte mit Leder-BH und Cut-Out ein sexy Mode-Experiment. Model Hunter Schafer ließ ihr Top zu Hause und trug stattdessen einen Nippel-Balken in Form einer Feder. Geschmacksache!

Die nacktesten Looks der Oscars

  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 1/15
    Olivia Wilde
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 2/15
    Hunter Schafer
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 3/15
    Emma Chamberlain
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 4/15
    Alessandra Ambrosio
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 5/15
    Sabrina Carpenter
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 6/15
    Ashley Graham
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 7/15
    Emily Ratajkowski
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 8/15
    Hailee Seinfeld
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 9/15
    Heidi Klum
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 10/15
    Teyana Taylor
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 11/15
    Daisy Edgar-Jones
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 12/15
    Eva Longari
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 13/15
    Lady Gaga
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 14/15
    Florence Pugh
  • Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner 15/15
    Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty Images

© Getty

© Getty

Klicken Sie sich durch die Best- und Worst-Dressed des Abends:

Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Best Dressed

  • Saweetie 1/45
    Kate Hudson
  • Saweetie 2/45
    Cara Delevigne
  • Saweetie 3/45
    Lily James
  • Saweetie 4/45
    Rita Ora
  • Saweetie 5/45
    Gigi Hadid
  • Saweetie 6/45
    Simone Ashley
  • Saweetie 7/45
    Adwoa Aboah
  • Saweetie 8/45
    Julia Garner
  • Saweetie 9/45
    Winnie Harlow
  • Saweetie 10/45
    Kylie Jenner
  • Saweetie 11/45
    Naomi Watts
  • Saweetie 12/45
    Eva Longaria
  • Saweetie 13/45
    Camila Morrone
  • Saweetie 14/45
    Emma Chamberlain
  • Saweetie 15/45
    Holland Taylor
  • Saweetie 16/45
    Joe Jonas und Sophie Turner
  • Saweetie 17/45
    Leslie Mann
  • Saweetie 18/45
    Kendall Jenner
  • Saweetie 19/45
    Kerry Washington
  • Saweetie 20/45
    Jurnee Smollett
  • Saweetie 21/45
    Cardi B
  • Saweetie 22/45
    Miranda Kerr
  • Saweetie 23/45
    Justin Long and Kate Bosworth
  • Saweetie 24/45
    Rebel Wilson
  • Saweetie 25/45
    Dove Cameron
  • Saweetie 26/45
    Alan Cumming
  • Saweetie 27/45
    Donatella Versace
  • Saweetie 28/45
    Eva Herzigová
  • Saweetie 29/45
    Joan Smalls
  • Saweetie 30/45
    Emily Ratajkowski
  • Saweetie 31/45
    Suki Waterhouse
  • Saweetie 32/45
    Hailey Bieber
  • Saweetie 33/45
    Sienna Miller
  • Saweetie 34/45
    Olivia Wilde
  • Saweetie 35/45
    Jennifer Coolidge
  • Saweetie 36/45
    Sharon Stone
  • Saweetie 37/45
    Alexandra Daddario
  • Saweetie 38/45
    Caro Daur
  • Saweetie 39/45
    Amber Valletta
  • Saweetie 40/45
    Naomi Campbell
  • Saweetie 41/45
    Nina Senicar
  • Saweetie 42/45
    Florence Pugh
  • Saweetie 43/45
    Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler
  • Saweetie 44/45
    Radhika Jones
  • Saweetie 45/45
    Saweetie

© Getty

© Getty

In Del Core

© Getty

In Versace

© Getty

In Wiederhoeft

© Getty

In Zac Posen

© Getty

In Harris Reed

© Getty

In Loewe

© Getty

In Off-White

© Getty

© Getty

In Maison Margiela

© Getty

In Givenchy

© Getty

In Zuhair Murad

© Getty

© Getty

In KNWLS London

© Getty

In Roger Vivier

© Getty

In Louis Vuitton

© Getty

In Oscar De La Renta

© Getty

In Jean Paul Gaultier

© Getty

In Donna Karan

© Getty

In Shrimpton Couture

© Getty

© Getty

In Ellie Saab

© Getty

In Monique L'Hullier

© Getty

In Jason Wu

© Getty

In Louis Vuitton

© Getty

© Getty

In Versace

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

In Feben

© Getty

In Ellie Saab

© Getty

In Saint Laurent

© Getty

In Fendi

© Getty

In Gabriela Hearst

© Getty

In Dolce&Gabbana

© Getty

In Tony Ward

© Getty

© Getty

In Valentino

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Worst Dressed

  • Iris Apatow 1/21
    Chrissy Teigen
  • Iris Apatow 2/21
    Yara Shahidi
  • Iris Apatow 3/21
    Tiffany Haddish
  • Iris Apatow 4/21
    Maria Sharapova
  • Iris Apatow 5/21
    Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim
  • Iris Apatow 6/21
    Rooney Mara
  • Iris Apatow 7/21
    Minnie Driver
  • Iris Apatow 8/21
    Jessica Alba
  • Iris Apatow 9/21
    Sofia Vergara
  • Iris Apatow 10/21
    Vanessa Hudgens
  • Iris Apatow 11/21
    Christina Aguileira
  • Iris Apatow 12/21
    Georgia May Jagger
  • Iris Apatow 13/21
    Zooey Deschanel
  • Iris Apatow 14/21
    Judith Light
  • Iris Apatow 15/21
    Stella Maxwell
  • Iris Apatow 16/21
    Nicky Hilton Rothschild
  • Iris Apatow 17/21
    Ashlee Simpson
  • Iris Apatow 18/21
    Sabrina Carpenter
  • Iris Apatow 19/21
    Andrea Riseborough
  • Iris Apatow 20/21
    Billie Eilish
  • Iris Apatow 21/21
    Iris Apatow

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

Die Top-Stories vom oe24 E-Paper

oe24 entdecken

OE24 Logo