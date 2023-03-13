Transparenz und tiefe Einblicke: Stars setzten auf nackte Statements.
So bieder die Oscars, so sexy die Afterparty! Am roten Teppich der Hauptveranstaltung sorgten nur Lady Gaga mit ihrem Po-Dekolletee und Rihanna in ihrem Leder-Outfit für Aufsehen. Dafür ließen sich bei der Vanity-Fair-Party Stars vermehrt auf nackte Mode-Experimente ein. Allen voran Emily Ratajkowski, die in einem transparenten Kleid alle Blicke auf sich zog. Auch Olivia Wilde wagte mit Leder-BH und Cut-Out ein sexy Mode-Experiment. Model Hunter Schafer ließ ihr Top zu Hause und trug stattdessen einen Nippel-Balken in Form einer Feder. Geschmacksache!
Die nacktesten Looks der Oscars
-
1/15
-
2/15
-
3/15
-
4/15
-
5/15
-
6/15
-
7/15
-
8/15
-
9/15
-
10/15
-
11/15
-
12/15
-
13/15
-
14/15
-
15/15
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty Images
© Getty
© Getty
Klicken Sie sich durch die Best- und Worst-Dressed des Abends:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Best Dressed
-
1/45
-
2/45
-
3/45
-
4/45
-
5/45
-
6/45
-
7/45
-
8/45
-
9/45
-
10/45
-
11/45
-
12/45
-
13/45
-
14/45
-
15/45
-
16/45
-
17/45
-
18/45
-
19/45
-
20/45
-
21/45
-
22/45
-
23/45
-
24/45
-
25/45
-
26/45
-
27/45
-
28/45
-
29/45
-
30/45
-
31/45
-
32/45
-
33/45
-
34/45
-
35/45
-
36/45
-
37/45
-
38/45
-
39/45
-
40/45
-
41/45
-
42/45
-
43/45
-
44/45
-
45/45
© Getty
© Getty
In Del Core
© Getty
In Versace
© Getty
In Wiederhoeft
© Getty
In Zac Posen
© Getty
In Harris Reed
© Getty
In Loewe
© Getty
In Off-White
© Getty
© Getty
In Maison Margiela
© Getty
In Givenchy
© Getty
In Zuhair Murad
© Getty
© Getty
In KNWLS London
© Getty
In Roger Vivier
© Getty
In Louis Vuitton
© Getty
In Oscar De La Renta
© Getty
In Jean Paul Gaultier
© Getty
In Donna Karan
© Getty
In Shrimpton Couture
© Getty
© Getty
In Ellie Saab
© Getty
In Monique L'Hullier
© Getty
In Jason Wu
© Getty
In Louis Vuitton
© Getty
© Getty
In Versace
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
In Feben
© Getty
In Ellie Saab
© Getty
In Saint Laurent
© Getty
In Fendi
© Getty
In Gabriela Hearst
© Getty
In Dolce&Gabbana
© Getty
In Tony Ward
© Getty
© Getty
In Valentino
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Worst Dressed
-
1/21
-
2/21
-
3/21
-
4/21
-
5/21
-
6/21
-
7/21
-
8/21
-
9/21
-
10/21
-
11/21
-
12/21
-
13/21
-
14/21
-
15/21
-
16/21
-
17/21
-
18/21
-
19/21
-
20/21
-
21/21
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty