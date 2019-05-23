23. Mai 2019 13:39

Best of Cannes-Style

Wow- und Flop-Roben der Stars

© Getty Images

Best of Cannes-Style

Wir zeigen die Red-Carpet-Highlights!

Die 72. Filmfestspiele in Cannes machten nicht nur mit cineastischen Höhepunkten von sich reden, sondern auch mit zahlreichen Traumroben. Bisheriges Red-Carpet-Highlight: Die Premieren von "Once upon a time ... in Hollywood" und "Roubaix".  Bemerkenswert war auch, welche Sogwirkung "Once upon a time... in Hollywood" auf andere Prominente hatte: Zu den Galagästen gehörten Fatih Akin, Adrien Brody, Andie MacDowell und Timothée Chalamet und natürlich die Schauspieler Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt und Margot Robbie. Die australische Beauty erschien von Kopf bis Fuß in Chanel. Ein interessanter Look, der mit den üblicher Roben-Grandezza in Cannes brach.

 

Diashow Best of Cannes 2019

Cannes 2019

© Getty Images / WireImage

Margot Robbie

Cannes 2019

© Getty Images / WireImage

Adriana Lima

Cannes 2019

© Getty Images / WireImage

Lea Seydoux

Cannes 2019

© www.ppa.at Photo Press Service

Iza Goulart

Cannes 2019

© www.ppa.at Photo Press Service

Winnie Harlow

Cannes 2019

© www.ppa.at Photo Press Service

Angelina Baikova

Cannes 2019

© www.ppa.at Photo Press Service

Josephine Skriver

Cannes 2019

© www.ppa.at Photo Press Service

Marion Cotillard

Cannes 2019

© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Cannes 2019

© Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Cannes 2019

© Getty Images

Austro-Model Nadine Leopold

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Iris Berben

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Hellen Mirren

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Martha Hunt

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Isabeli Fontana

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Toni Garrn

Cannes 2019

© Getty Images

Iza Goulart

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Lena Meyer-Landrut

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Petra Nemcova

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Penelope Cruz

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Anja Rubik

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Stefanie Giesinger

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Anja Rubik

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Eva Longoria

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Caro Daur

Cannes 2019

© Photo Press Service www.pps.at

Iza Goulart

Cannes 2019

© Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Best of Cannes 2019

    Und die Flops

    Aber es gab auch Stil-Experimente, die in die Hose gingen. Allen voran Model Sara Sampaio in einem Glitzer-Smoking und Toni Garrn in einem Organza-Ungetüm. Auch Selene Gomez enttäuschte in einem lieblosen Look aus weißer Seide. Kitsch-Alarm bei Alessandra Ambrosio und Natalia Vodianova. Die beiden Models griffen stilistisch daneben!

    Diashow Cannes-Flops 2019

    Cannes 2019

    © Getty Images

    Andi Macdowell: Vokuhila-Top trifft Palazzohose

    Cannes 2019

    © Getty Images

    Sara Sampaio im Smoking-Anzug mit Schleppe

    Cannes 2019

    © Getty Images

    Julianne Moore im Jäckchen-Dress

    Cannes 2019

    © Getty Images

    Unespektakulär: Selena Gomez

    Cannes 2019

    © Getty Images

    Im Kitsch-Nachhemd: Alessandra Ambrosio

    Cannes 2019

    © Getty Images

    Natalia Vodianova in Omas Tischdeckchen gewickelt

    Cannes 2019

    © Photo Press Service www.pps.at

    Boots am Red Carpet? Bitte nicht, Eva Herzigova

    Cannes 2019

    © Photo Press Service www.pps.at

    Toni Garrn in einem Oraganza-Albtraum

    Cannes-Flops 2019

