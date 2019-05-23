Best of Cannes-Style

Die 72. Filmfestspiele in Cannes machten nicht nur mit cineastischen Höhepunkten von sich reden, sondern auch mit zahlreichen Traumroben. Bisheriges Red-Carpet-Highlight: Die Premieren von "Once upon a time ... in Hollywood" und "Roubaix". Bemerkenswert war auch, welche Sogwirkung "Once upon a time... in Hollywood" auf andere Prominente hatte: Zu den Galagästen gehörten Fatih Akin, Adrien Brody, Andie MacDowell und Timothée Chalamet und natürlich die Schauspieler Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt und Margot Robbie. Die australische Beauty erschien von Kopf bis Fuß in Chanel. Ein interessanter Look, der mit den üblicher Roben-Grandezza in Cannes brach.

Und die Flops

Aber es gab auch Stil-Experimente, die in die Hose gingen. Allen voran Model Sara Sampaio in einem Glitzer-Smoking und Toni Garrn in einem Organza-Ungetüm. Auch Selene Gomez enttäuschte in einem lieblosen Look aus weißer Seide. Kitsch-Alarm bei Alessandra Ambrosio und Natalia Vodianova. Die beiden Models griffen stilistisch daneben!

