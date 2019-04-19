Zwischen diesen Fotos liegen 150 Tage

2017 musste der Amerikaner Jeremiah Perteson beim Wandern feststellen, dass er körperlich nicht mehr mit seinen Kindern mithalten konnte. Von einem Tag auf den anderen beschloss er, seine Lebensweise zu ändern: "Ich schaute mich im Spiegel an und dachte an meine Familie, meine Verpflichtungen und die Tatsache, dass ich in einem Jahr 40 Jahre alt werde", erinnert er sich heute. "Ich musste wichtige Änderungen in meinem Leben vornehmen" - also machte er fortan Sport und krempelte seine Ernährungsweise um. Er setzte auf eine Keto-Diät mit wenig Kohlenhydraten und viel Eiweiß und nahm so binnen 150 Tagen 41 Kilo ab.

Diät-Daddy ist jetzt ein Star auf Instagram

Jeden morgen ging er mehrere Kilometer wandern und stemmt im Fitnessstudio Gewichte. Auch auf Alkohol verzichtete er zur Gänze und verbannte unnötige Kohlenhydrate vom Speiseplan: weder Brot noch Pasta landen auf seinem Teller. Der Verzicht hat sich ausgezahlt: Jeremiah fühlt sich besser als je zuvor. "Umso schwerer das Ziel zu erreichen ist, desto mehr Selbstbewusstsein gewinnen wir, wenn wir es durchziehen", so sein Fazit heute. Die krassen Vorher-Nachher-Bilder brachten Jeremiah ganz nebenbei Ruhm auf Instagram ein. Über 100.000 Follower lassen sich von seinem Fitness-Triumph inspirieren.