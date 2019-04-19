19. April 2019 18:04
Zwischen diesen Fotos liegen 150 Tage
2017 musste der Amerikaner Jeremiah Perteson beim Wandern feststellen, dass er körperlich nicht mehr mit seinen Kindern mithalten konnte. Von einem Tag auf den anderen beschloss er, seine Lebensweise zu ändern: "Ich schaute mich im Spiegel an und dachte an meine Familie, meine Verpflichtungen und die Tatsache, dass ich in einem Jahr 40 Jahre alt werde", erinnert er sich heute. "Ich musste wichtige Änderungen in meinem Leben vornehmen" - also machte er fortan Sport und krempelte seine Ernährungsweise um. Er setzte auf eine Keto-Diät mit wenig Kohlenhydraten und viel Eiweiß und nahm so binnen 150 Tagen 41 Kilo ab.
Diät-Daddy ist jetzt ein Star auf Instagram
Jeden morgen ging er mehrere Kilometer wandern und stemmt im Fitnessstudio Gewichte. Auch auf Alkohol verzichtete er zur Gänze und verbannte unnötige Kohlenhydrate vom Speiseplan: weder Brot noch Pasta landen auf seinem Teller. Der Verzicht hat sich ausgezahlt: Jeremiah fühlt sich besser als je zuvor. "Umso schwerer das Ziel zu erreichen ist, desto mehr Selbstbewusstsein gewinnen wir, wenn wir es durchziehen", so sein Fazit heute. Die krassen Vorher-Nachher-Bilder brachten Jeremiah ganz nebenbei Ruhm auf Instagram ein. Über 100.000 Follower lassen sich von seinem Fitness-Triumph inspirieren.
The truth of the matter is we all are in a place of transformation. . Transforming is nothing to be ashamed of. . Because if we are not in a place of transition... . Then we are standing still. . Like our feet are plastered to a singular place. . That place of standing still isn’t in quiet reflection either. . It’s a place of suffocating internal madness. . It’s a place where we feel stagnant and unimportant. . If you have ever felt this or feel this know you aren’t alone. . Also know YOU CAN make a change. . If not now then when? Why not right now? Do not waste another day of your life wishing for something! Take your life into your own hands! My gosh! Life is too short to waste the opportunities right in front of your face right now!!!! Quit wasting opportunities to make your life better!!! . N o O pportunity W asted You have to change! If you don’t change the next 5 years of your life will likely be exactly like the last 5 years! YOU HAVE TO DO SOMETHING TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE! Make a choice to change something RIGHT NOW! You don’t like your body, make a change. Throw away the junk food. The fact that you are not happy has NOTHING to do with what you have or do not have. You are unhappy because your life doesn’t match the way you think it should be. You have an idea of what you and your life should be like... . If I can do it, or someone else can do it. YOU CAN TOO!!! Do something NOW that confirms in your head and your heart that you mean business! Quit lying to yourself. Quit short changing yourself. DO SOMETHING NOW!!! . #hardestworkerintheroom #dothework #nevergiveup #dowork #wedothework
