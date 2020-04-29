29. April 2020 17:16
© Getty Images
Übergriff: Model Nadine Leopold klagt an
„Ich teile meine Geschichte, weil ich dazu beitragen möchte, unsere Industrie positiv zu verändern, und weil ich junge Mädchen vor den schlechten Erlebnissen beschützen möchte, unter denen ich genauso wie viele andere gelitten haben.“ Mit diesen Worten leitete Model Nadine Leopold (26) auf Instagram eine ganz persönliche Geschichte ein. Darin erklärte sie, warum sie Klage gegen das deutsche Magazin „Madame“ eingereicht hat. Denn obwohl sie bei einem Shooting erklärt hatte, dass sie keine Nacktfotos oder Bilder, auf denen viel Haut zu sehen ist, machen würde, blitzten ihr einige Monate die eigenen Nippel aus dem Magazin entgegen. „Ich starrte auf Fotos von meinen nackten Brüsten. Es war die schmerzvollste Erfahrung, die ich in meiner zehnjährigen Model-Karriere machen musste. Ich habe mich als Frau noch nie so schlecht behandelt und verletzt gefühlt. Meine Rechte und mein Vertrauen wurden missbraucht.“
I’ve received a lot of DM’s since my podcast launched from girls Sharing stories about abuse You are all so brave and it made me think that I’m now gonna do an Episode dedicated to abuse including sexual abuse, domestic abuse and abuse in the workplace I feel that considering we all need to open up about it and so many girls have recently messaged me with their stories, I would like to tell you all about a recent story of mine where I suffered abuse in the workplace ! #mybodymychoice
Gegen ihren Willen
„Wenn jemand Nacktheit, keine Nacktheit, Halbnacktheit oder irgendetwas anderes zeigen will, dann ist das seine Entscheidung und nicht die von jemand anderem“, erklärt Leopold zu ihrem Rechtsstreit mit einem deutschen Magazin.
The first thing that people around you tell you when you go through this experience is to just “move on” , “it’s happened now there’s nothing you can do” , “you don’t want to draw attention to to it “ , “ clients won’t want to work with you”. And that’s the reason why this kind of abuse keeps happening over and over again, it’s because we are conditioned to stay quiet and not make a fuss. The reality of it is that by staying quiet, we give these people power to do it to another girl again, and I want to encourage you to make an end to this in order to protect each other from experiences like this. It’s important that you know that times have changed and we have don’t have to stay quiet! There is support out there like @humansoffashionf as an example that help you guys in same or similar situations! #nomeansno #mybodymychoice
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung