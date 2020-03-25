25. März 2020 12:49
Paar heiratet auf leeren Straßen von New York
Eigentlich planten die zwei Amerikanerinnen Reilly Jennings (28) und Amanda Wheeler (38) kommenden Oktober den Bund der Ehe einzugehen. Da sich in den vergangenen Tagen die Lebensumstände durch die Corona-Krise so drastisch veränderten und sie ihre geplante Hochzeit im Herbst zu platzen drohte, entschloss man sich kurzerhand zu einer Spontan-Heirat der besonderen Art.
Große Gefühle
Auf einem Bürgersteig in Manhattans Stadtteil Washington Heights gaben sich die zwei das Jawort. Ihr Freund Matt hielt die Zeremonie vom Fenster aus, wodurch man sich an die vorgeschrieben Sicherheitsabstand halten konnte Die gesamte Straße jubelte aus ihren Fenster, als sich Reilly und Amanda „Ja, ich will“ sagten und ihren Treueschwur mit einem Kuss besiegelten. Da Matt in Besitz einer Lizenz zum „Marriage commissioner“ ist, war die Trauung rechtsgültig – trotz des originellen Settings.
we were supposed to get married in October. the reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim. Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up. we got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk). we said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing). what a day. amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. i’ve waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️
