Paar heiratet auf leeren Straßen von New York

Eigentlich planten die zwei Amerikanerinnen Reilly Jennings (28) und Amanda Wheeler (38) kommenden Oktober den Bund der Ehe einzugehen. Da sich in den vergangenen Tagen die Lebensumstände durch die Corona-Krise so drastisch veränderten und sie ihre geplante Hochzeit im Herbst zu platzen drohte, entschloss man sich kurzerhand zu einer Spontan-Heirat der besonderen Art.

Große Gefühle

Auf einem Bürgersteig in Manhattans Stadtteil Washington Heights gaben sich die zwei das Jawort. Ihr Freund Matt hielt die Zeremonie vom Fenster aus, wodurch man sich an die vorgeschrieben Sicherheitsabstand halten konnte Die gesamte Straße jubelte aus ihren Fenster, als sich Reilly und Amanda „Ja, ich will“ sagten und ihren Treueschwur mit einem Kuss besiegelten. Da Matt in Besitz einer Lizenz zum „Marriage commissioner“ ist, war die Trauung rechtsgültig – trotz des originellen Settings.