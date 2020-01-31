31. Jänner 2020 11:36
© www.instagram.com/greyson_land
Meghan, bist das du?
Ein zweifache Mutter aus Missouri setzte einen Instagram-Account für ihre Tochter auf und wird selbst zum Star. Akeisha Land wurde auf der Fotoplattform als Meghan-Lookalike entdeckt und konnte so über 160.000 Follower für ihr Profil gewinnen. ‚Auch engen Freunde und meine Familie sagen, ich sähe aus wie sie! Und obwohl ich die Ähnlichkeiten selbst nicht erkennen kann, nehme ich es auf jeden Fall als großes Kompliment, weil ich sie einfach umwerfend finde“, erzählte sie der britischen Tageszeitung Daily Mail im Interview.
Wie Zwillinge!
Die Amerikanerin sieht nicht nur aus wie Meghan, sie sind auch fast gleicht alt. Mit 39 Jahren ist Akeisha nur ein Jahr älter als die Herzogin. Auf Instagram können Follower die Ähnlichkeit kaum fassen: "Du bist ihr Zwilling", schreibt eine Userin unter ein Foto. „Ich werde ziemlich oft mit ihr verglichen - nicht nur online. Unterwegs, ob in der Kirche, im Kino oder im Supermarkt", sagt Akeisha. "Ich scherze gerne und sage, dass jemand sich an sie wenden muss um ihr zu sagen, dass ich immer bereit bin, für sie als Doppelgängerin einzuspringen, wenn sie nicht zu Events gehen möchte, zu denen sie eingeladen ist." Wer weiß, vielleicht geht Meghan auf das Angebot ein!
*GIVEAWAY CLOSED* (winner announced in comments below)... THANKFUL AND BLESSED BLACK FRIDAY GIVEAWAY!! We have so much to be thankful for this year and we owe so much of it all to YOU! So we’ve teamed up with one of our favorite dress ateliers @monbebecouture (the maker of both Bitty and my beautiful dresses!) to gift one lucky winner a dress from the @monbebecouture line... See details on how to enter below! (????: @a.d.photographykc) ❤️ • 3 SIMPLE STEPS TO ENTER: 1️⃣ Make sure you’re following us and @monbebecouture (winner will be checked as a follower before being granted the prize) 2️⃣ TAG at least 3 friends in separate comments below (or more! Each tag is an entry) 3️⃣ BONUS ENTRY: Repost this post on your page or stories; or go to the @monbebecouture page and repost a photo of your fave dress and why you want to win the dress ???? • DISCLAIMER: This giveaway is in no way affiliated with Instagram or its associates. The winners profile must be PUBLIC at time of announcement so we can confirm they have followed all above mentioned rules. NO PURCHASE NEC. Open to US Residents 18+ years, or if underage, have a parents permission. This giveaway ends 12/2/19 at 11:59pm CST and winner will be announced 12/3/19 ????
