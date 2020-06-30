Influencerin zeigt Realität hinter der Instagram-Scheinwelt

Der Sommer auf Instagram stellt für viele User eine besondere Herausforderung dar: Das von Bloggern zur Schau gestellte "Dolce Vita" – von der perfekten Garderobe über den perfekten Blogger-Urlaub bis hin zum perfekten Beach-Body – verunsichert viele User und kann Selbstzweifel fördern. Die Journalistin und Influencerin Danae Mercer hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, diese Scheinwelt auf Instagram zu dekonstruieren. Auf ihrem Account zeigt sie, was hinter den makellosen Bildern steckt: Gekonntes Posieren, fotografisches Know-How und Photoshop. Ihre Message an alle, die angesichts der retuschierten Bilderflut im Feed an ihrem Körper: "Vergleich Dich nicht mit Fremden im Internet!"

Liebe Deinen Körper!

Danae Mercer kommt aus der Medienbranche und weiß, wie dort mit Bildern getrickst wird. Wer ein Magazin durchblättert, ist sich dessen bewusst, dass hier Profis am Werk sind. Auf Instagram wird Usern jedoch Normalität vorgegaukelt: "Es heißt, jedes Mädchen ist das Mädchen von nebenan. Jedes Ziel sei mühelos erreichbar. Und plötzlich wird jeder zum Supermodel auf einer Superyacht. Ein Teil von uns weiß, dass dies nicht wahr ist, aber ein Teil von uns vergisst das manchmal. Deshalb will ich Dich nur daran erinnern: Vergleich Dich nicht mit einem Fremden in den sozialen Medien!", schreibt Mercer.

Auch auf Instagram wird geschummelt, und sie zeigt ganz offen am Beispiel ihres eigenen Körpers, wie Blogger bei der Selbstinszenierung vorgehen. Mercer hat gelernt ihren eigenen Körper zu lieben - mit all seinen Dellen und vermeintlichen Makeln - und hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, andere Frauen mit dieser Selbstliebe anzustecken und ihnen die Angst vor Cellulite auf Fotos zu nehmen. Ihre Anti-Perfektions-Strategie funktioniert: Über 800.000 User zählt ihre Instagram-Followerschaft bereits.