22. Mai 2020 13:05
© Getty Images
Gwnyth Paltrow: So ähnlich sieht ihr Tochter Apple
Eigentlich hält US-Schauspielerin Gwyneth Paltrow ihre zwei Kinder von der Öffentlichkeit fern. Doch zum 16. Geburtstag von Tochter Apple Martin macht die 47-Jährige eine Ausnahme. Auf Instagram postete sie eine Reihe an Bildern des Geburtstagskindes, das wie eine jüngere Version ihrer selbst aussieht.
I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. ????
Sweet Sixteen
Sie sei „verdammt glücklich“, Apples Mutter zu sein, schrieb Paltrow zum Post. Gwyneth tue es leid, dass der Geburtstag ihrer Tochter „leider unter speziellen Umständen“ stattfinden muss. Apple Martin stammt aus Paltrows Beziehung zu Coldplay-Star Chris Martin.
