After-Baby-Body: Kritisches Statement von Kate Upton

US-Model und Schauspielerin Kate Upton (27) hat die in sozialen Medien propagierten Schönheitsideale für Frauen nach einer Schwangerschaft kritisiert. "Als frischgebackene Mutter fühlt man sich durch die sozialen Medien unter Druck gesetzt, sofort nach der Geburt wieder seine alte Figur zu haben", schrieb sie in einem Instagram-Post am Donnerstag.





Sport während Schwangerschaft

Deswegen habe sie schnell nach der Schwangerschaft versucht, wieder in Form zu kommen und ins Fitnessstudio zu gehen. Doch dann habe sie gemerkt, wie lächerlich diese Erwartung sei, und die Zeit mit ihrer Tochter Genevieve genossen. "Jede Frau sollte ihrem Körper Zeit geben zu heilen, und einfach den Moment als Mutter genießen", schrieb sie. Im November 2018 ist Upton zum ersten Mal Mutter geworden.



