Mailand: Fulminantes Ende der Modewoche

Die Mailänder Modewoche ist zu Ende. Ein Überblick.

Nach der Fashion Week ist vor der Fashion Week. So machte der Designer-Tross nach New York und London in Mailand halt. Die wichtigsten und größten Luxuslabels präsentierten hier ihre Herbst/Winter-Kollektionen. Darunter Fendi und Roberto Cavalli, Max Mara, Moschino, Tod’s, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani und zahlreiche weitere hochkarätige Labels.

Guccis Fashion Show 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images

Gucci zeigte bei seiner Show Vielfältigkeit. Die Kollektion reicht von übergroßen Anzügen, über Glitzermäntel, bis hin zu Nacktkleidern. Präsentiert wurde die Kollektion auf einem Laufsteg im 70ger-Jahre Stil.

DOLCE & GABBANA 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images

Bei Dolce & Gabbana gabs viel Haut zu sehen, hier lag der Hauptfokus auf Dessous aus Spitze und vielen Federn.

Philipp Plein 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images

Philipp Plein wählte für seine neue Kollektion den Cowboy-Look. Für einen überraschenden Auftritt sorgte Verona Pooth, sie lief spontan als Model über den Laufsteg. Ursprünglich war die 54-Jährige als Gast geladen, wurde dann aber vom Designer über den Catwalk geschickt.

Bottega Veneta 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images

Bottega Veneta präsentierte 81 Looks mit unterschiedlichen Stilrichtungen. Mal übergroß, mal hauteng, viel Leder und plüschiger Wolle.

Giorgio Armani 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images

Giorgio Armanis alltagstaugliche Kollektion kombiniert zarte Farbtöne mit purer Eleganz.

Front Row

Natürlich ließen sich etliche Stars die Shows nicht entgehen. Kim Kardashian, Uma Thurman, Salma Hayek und viele weitere nahmen in der Front Row Platz. Heute zog der Tross weiter und macht Paris zum Mode-Hotspot.

Mehr Infos über die Mailänder Fashion Week finden Sie hier:



Fashion Week: Schräge Shows und luxuriöse Styles

Fendi, Diesel & Co: Kick Off der Mailänder Fashion Week