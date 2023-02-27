Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
oe24.at E-Paper Madonna
Madonna
Startseite Fashion Beauty Life Love Family Karriere Shopping Astro
Ukraine-Krieg Astro Auto Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gewinnspiele Jobs Nachhaltiges Österreich Madonna News Newsletter Österreich Politik Reise Shopping24 Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
XXXLutz Unsere Tiere Glücksmomente Nachhaltiges Österreich Vergleich Smart Home SocialCity
Logo
Logo
LOGIN
oe24 Login
Login
E-Paper Madonna
E-Paper Madonna
Sonderthema:
  1. Madonna
  2. Fashion
| 27. Februar 2023 | 14:48 Uhr
Mailand: Fulminantes Ende der Modewoche
©Getty Images

Fashion

Mailand: Fulminantes Ende der Modewoche

Artikel teilen
Kommentare:

Die Mailänder Modewoche ist zu Ende. Ein Überblick. 

Nach der Fashion Week ist vor der Fashion Week. So machte der Designer-Tross nach New York und London in Mailand halt. Die wichtigsten und größten Luxuslabels präsentierten hier ihre Herbst/Winter-Kollektionen. Darunter Fendi und Roberto Cavalli, Max Mara, Moschino, Tod’s, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani und zahlreiche weitere hochkarätige Labels. 

Guccis Fashion Show

  • GUCCI 1/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 2/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 3/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 4/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 5/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 6/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 7/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 8/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 9/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 10/11
    GUCCI
  • GUCCI 11/11
    GUCCI

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

Gucci zeigte bei seiner Show Vielfältigkeit. Die Kollektion reicht von übergroßen Anzügen, über Glitzermäntel, bis hin zu Nacktkleidern. Präsentiert wurde die Kollektion auf einem Laufsteg im 70ger-Jahre Stil. 

DOLCE & GABBANA

  • Dolce & Gabbana 1/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 2/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 3/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 4/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 5/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 6/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 7/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 8/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 9/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 10/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 11/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 12/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 13/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 14/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 15/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 16/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 17/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 18/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 19/20
    Dolce & Gabbana
  • Dolce & Gabbana 20/20
    Dolce & Gabbana

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

Bei Dolce & Gabbana gabs viel Haut zu sehen, hier lag der Hauptfokus auf Dessous aus Spitze und vielen Federn. 

Philipp Plein

  • Philipp Plein 1/11
    Verona Pooth für Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 2/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 3/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 4/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 5/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 6/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 7/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 8/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 9/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 10/11
    Philipp Plein
  • Philipp Plein 11/11
    Philipp Plein

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

Philipp Plein wählte für seine neue Kollektion den Cowboy-Look. Für einen überraschenden Auftritt sorgte Verona Pooth, sie lief spontan als Model über den Laufsteg. Ursprünglich war die 54-Jährige als Gast geladen, wurde dann aber vom Designer über den Catwalk geschickt. 

Bottega Veneta

  • Bottega Veneta 1/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 2/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 3/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 4/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 5/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 6/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 7/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 8/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 9/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 10/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 11/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 12/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 13/14
    Bottega Veneta
  • Bottega Veneta 14/14
    Bottega Veneta

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

Bottega Veneta präsentierte 81 Looks mit unterschiedlichen Stilrichtungen. Mal übergroß, mal hauteng, viel Leder und plüschiger Wolle. 

Giorgio Armani

  • Giorgio Armani 1/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 2/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 3/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 4/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 5/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 6/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 7/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 8/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 9/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 10/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 11/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 12/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 13/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 14/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 15/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 16/17
    Giorgio Armani
  • Giorgio Armani 17/17
    Giorgio Armani

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

Giorgio Armanis alltagstaugliche Kollektion kombiniert zarte Farbtöne mit purer Eleganz. 

Front Row

Natürlich ließen sich etliche Stars die Shows nicht entgehen. Kim Kardashian, Uma Thurman, Salma Hayek und viele weitere nahmen in der Front Row Platz. Heute zog der Tross weiter und macht Paris zum Mode-Hotspot. 

Mehr Infos über die Mailänder Fashion Week finden Sie hier: 

Fashion Week: Schräge Shows und luxuriöse Styles 

Fendi, Diesel & Co: Kick Off der Mailänder Fashion Week 

Die Top-Stories vom oe24 E-Paper

oe24 entdecken

OE24 Logo