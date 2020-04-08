08. April 2020 09:45
© Vogue Italia / Getty Images
Vogue erscheint mit weißem Cover
Wochenlang war Italien das Epizentrum der Coronavirus-Epidemie. Im Norden Italiens herrschte Ausnahmezustand: Bilder von menschenleere Straßen und Plätze, dafür überfülte Intensivstationen in den überlasteten Krankenhäusern erreichten den Rest der Welt. Seit einigen Tagen vermeldet man Positives: Die Epidemiekurve geht langsam zurück, die Fallzahlen sinken.
Die italienische Vogue reagierte auf diese Ausnahmesituation im Land mit einer Sonderausgabe. Man warf die geplante Nummer über Bord und entschloss sich zu einem starken Statement mit leerem Titelblatt: „Weiß ist in erster Linie Respekt. Weiß ist Wiedergeburt, Licht nach der Dunkelheit, die Summe aller Farben. Weiß sind die Uniformen derer, die Leben gerettet haben, während sie ihr eigenes riskierten. Es ist Zeit und Raum zum Nachdenken. Und um auch zu schweigen“, schreibt Vogue Italia-Chefredakteur Emanuele Farneti auf Instagram. In der Ausgabe finden sich zahlreiche Beiträge von Modegrößen wie Miucca Prada oder Donatella Versace, welche ihre persönlichen Momente aus der Quarantäne teilten.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. ???????????? “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. ???????????? White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi
Am Freitag erscheint die Ausgabe sowohl als E-Paper als auch in gedruckter Form. Übrigens gewährt die italienische Vogue bis zum 13. Juni kostenfreien Zugang zum Archiv: Online kann man alle Ausgaben seit 1964 lesen. link
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung