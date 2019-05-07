Die schrägsten Looks der Met-Gala

Bei einer der wichtigsten Partys der Modewelt haben Dutzende Stars in New York ihre ausgefallenste Abendgarderobe gezeigt. Bei der diesjährigen "Met Gala" hieß das Motto am Montagabend: "Affekt: Bemerkungen zur Mode" (Camp: Notes on Fashion).

Diashow "Met Gala" 2019 in New York © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment © Getty Images Entertainment 1 / 75

× "Met Gala" 2019 in New York

Dementsprechend fielen die Outfits aus: Sängerin Katy Perry etwa erschien in einem Kronleuchter-Kostüm auf dem rosafarbenen Teppich. Lady Gaga, eine der Gastgeberinnen, konnte sich offensichtlich nicht entscheiden: Sie wechselte von einem meterlangen pinken Kleid in ein schwarzes, bis sie sich auf den Stufen vor dem Metropolitan Museum of Art nur noch in Unterwäsche und Strumpfhose rekelte.

In der Modewelt sowie unter vielen Schauspielern und Musikern gilt die "Met Gala" als Party des Jahres. Ein Ticket kostet laut "New York Times" 35.000 Dollar (31.000 Euro), ein Tisch bis zu 300.000 Dollar (268.000 Euro). Die Einnahmen der Benefiz-Veranstaltung gehen an das Kostüm-Institut des Metropolitan Museums. Unter der Schirmherrschaft von "Vogue"-Chefin Anna Wintour, werden jedes Jahr Millionen gesammelt, die dann das Jahresbudget der "Mode-Abteilung" des Museums bilden.