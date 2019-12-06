Das ist die Farbe des Jahres 2020

Anfang Dezember jeden Jahres gibt das amerikanische Farbinstitut Pantone die Farbtrends der folgenden Saison bekannt. Die Trendprognose von Pantone darf man durchaus ernst nehmen, denn Designer und Textilhersteller orientieren sich stark an den Farbskalen des Instituts und bestellen ihre Materialien gemäß der Empfehlungen von Pantone. Wer in seiner Garderobe viele Teile in den Farben Lila, Grün und Pink hängen hat, darf das auf die Pantone-Trends "Greenery", "Ultra Violet", "Rose Quartz" zurückführen. Im kommenden Jahr wird es weniger bunt, dafür gediegen: "Classic Blue" lautet das Codewort für Fashionistas. Es wird Zeit alle satten Blautöne aus dem Schrank hervorzuholen!

Style-Inspiration: Meghan macht vor, wie man sich von Kopf bis Fuß in "Classic Blue" hüllt

Für den Start ins neue Jahrzehnt will man mit dieser Farbprognose Hoffnung stiften: "Die beruhigenden Eigenschaften von Classic Blue lassen den Himmel in der Abenddämmerung erahnen und versprechen Schutz. Wir unterstreichen unseren Wunsch nach einer zuverlässigen und stabilen Grundlage, auf der wir aufbauen können", so das Statement von Pantone. Das Tolle an "Classic Blue": Wir alle besitzen bestimmt das eine oder andere Teil in der Farbe und müssen nichts Neues kaufen. Außerdem lässt sie sich wunderbar vielseitig kombinieren und steht so gut wie jedem. Sowohl im Winter als auch im Sommer passt der Ton und verleiht jedem Look eine mondäne Note.