29. August 2018 11:12
Das ist der coolste Instagram-Account
Nach 26 Jahren Ehe wurde die Australierin Dianne Laurance von ihrem Ehemann verlassen - für eine jüngere Frau. Doch statt ihrem Gatten nachzutrauern und Trübsalen zu blasen bündelte sie ihre Energien für ein neues Projekt: einen schillernden Neustart auf Social Media. Auf Instagram meldete sie sich als "dumpedwifesrevenge" (auf Deutsch: "Rache einer Verlassenen") und zelebriert dort nun ihr neues Leben. "Binnen Wochen nach dem ersten Schock und Trauma beschloss, dass meine Form der Rache folgende sein sollte: Ich wollte fabelhaft aussehen und mich auch so fühlen. (...) So eröffnen sich einem neue Wege".
. I AM DIANNE LAURANCE I WANT TO INSPIRE WOMEN TO ALWAYS BE FABULOUS AND LOOK FABULOUS APPARENTLY.................I SUX AS A WIFE...............???? . After 26 years together my husband left me for the younger women. I decided within weeks of the initial shock and trauma what my revenge was going to be. .....................I WAS GOING TO BE FABULOUS AND LOOK FABULOUS..................... This is the best and only revenge to have when you get hit with a curve ball that knocks you back on your butt. The best revenge for being dumped by a partner or when life dumps on you. Always be your fabulous best and the world of wondrous opportunities will open. . #dumpedwifesrevenge #dumpedwivesrevenge #befabulous #inspirationalwomen #womanpower #iamwoman
CONTINUOUS CASCADING CUP I feel my cup runneth over every day with love, happiness, constant positive vibes and amazing opportunities that come my way. I squeeze as much in as possible 24/7. I allow myself to stay open to opportunities as I am a firm believer they come by but once. Sometimes the best opportunities that will turn your life around are not always the slap you in the face, upfront, obvious life changers. They are there lurking in the background and only to be found by an “open” mind!! Warmest Dianne???????? . #365alive #affirmations #confirmation #wordsofwisdom #positivity #confidence #selfbelief #strength #selfesteem #havefun #noworries #wisdoms #cheeky #zerofucks #lifehacks #lifequotes #igdaily #instadaily #quoteoftheday #titbits #thoughts #fabulousness #positivity #positivemindset #fabulouswoman #margaretriver #ICWest #justanotherdayinwa
Selbstbewusster Neustart
Ihr Plan ging auf. Mittlerweile folgen der lebensfrohen Bloggerin 14.000 User. Die amerikanische Vogue kürte Diannes Instagram-Account zum besten aller Zeiten. Ihr authentischer, lebensbejahender Feed zeigt, wie man Krisen im Leben nicht nur selbstbewusst sondern auch glamourös überwindet.
REVENGE T/SHIRT TAGS Best and only revenge on life’s dirty dumps is to always be your fabulous best. Look fabulous and be fabulous. Don’t ever be a victim - be a VIVACIOUS VIXON instead. Love my gorgeous friends who buy me these little gifts of meaning. Warmest Dianne ???????? . #tshirt #revenge #dumpedwifesrevenge #lookfabulous #VivaciousVixon #befabulous #fabulouswomen #sassy #bossbabe #pink #alwayspink #womanpower #friends #whoyouwant #bebrave
SASSY SINGLE SHELIA OMG......best winters day yesterday. Sunshine and warmth teamed up to make it a beauty. Off to a fabulous luncheon in a vineyard and decided to stop off at the beach on the way to check out the “view”. From the moment I woke up until the moment I fell asleep I lost count of the amount of times I said “thank you” to myself. It was one of those days of continued fabulousness that made you feel like the most blessed/lucky fabulous person on earth. Yep......365 ALIVE!! Warmest Dianne ???????? . #365alive #zerofucks #sunshine #perfectdays #takeitslow #breathe #gratitude #thankyou #blessed #confidence #selfbelief #strength #selfesteem #havefun #noworries #wisdoms #cheeky #lifequotes #igdaily #instadaily #quoteoftheday #margaretriver #sun7 #justanotherdayinwa #ICWest #westernaustralia #seeaustralia #wa #tourismwa #westisbest
