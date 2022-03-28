Die besten Looks der <br> Oscar-Partynacht

Wenn "Vanity Fair" ruft, kommen die Stars. Wir zeigen Ihnen die schönsten Outfts bei der berühmten Oscar-Party.
Nicht nur bei der Oscar-Verleihung selbst zeigen die Stars ihre schönsten Outfits, auch bei den Partys danach strahlen die Promis um die Wette. Die berühmteste ist die Oscar-Aftershow-Party von “Vanity Fair”. Dort feiern die Hollywood-Größen ihre Gewinne, plaudern mit Kollegen und zeigen ihre gewagtesten Outfits. Nachdem die Party wegen der Pandemie im Jahr 2021 ins Internet verlegt werden musste, gab es in diesem Jahr Nachholbedarf und die Promi-Dichte war so groß wie noch nie.
Klicken sie sich durch die besten Looks!
Die besten Looks der Vanity Fair Party
-
1/62
-
2/62
-
3/62
-
4/62
-
5/62
-
6/62
-
7/62
-
8/62
-
9/62
-
10/62
-
11/62
-
12/62
-
13/62
-
14/62
-
15/62
-
16/62
-
17/62
-
18/62
-
19/62
-
20/62
-
21/62
-
22/62
-
23/62
-
24/62
-
25/62
-
26/62
-
27/62
-
28/62
-
29/62
-
30/62
-
31/62
-
32/62
-
33/62
-
34/62
-
35/62
-
36/62
-
37/62
-
38/62
-
39/62
-
40/62
-
41/62
-
42/62
-
43/62
-
44/62
-
45/62
-
46/62
-
47/62
-
48/62
-
49/62
-
50/62
-
51/62
-
52/62
-
53/62
-
54/62
-
55/62
-
56/62
-
57/62
-
58/62
-
59/62
-
60/62
-
61/62
-
62/62
© Getty
Hailey Bieber
© Getty
Kim Kardashian
© Getty
Heidi Klum
© Getty
Dakota Jones
© Getty
Anya Taylor-Joy
© Getty
Elsa Hosk
© Getty
Barbara Palvin
© Getty
Shira Haas
© Getty
Alessandra Ambrosio
© Getty
Rita Ora
© Getty
Suki Waterhouse
© Getty
Olivia Culpo
© Getty
Cynthia Erivo
© Getty
Rebel Wilson
© Getty
Sofía Vergara
© Getty
Emily Ratajkowski
© Getty
Joan Smalls
© Getty
Jane Seymour
© Getty
Winnie Harlow
© Getty
Kathryn Newton
© Getty
Taylor Hill
© Getty
Janelle Monáe
© Getty
Karolína Kurková
© Getty
Joan Collins
© Getty
Katie Holmes
© Getty
Billie Eilish
© Getty
Molly Sims
© Getty
Amber Valletta
© Getty
Kristen Stewart
© Getty
Sofia Coppola
© Getty
Donatella Versace
© Getty
Ciara
© Getty
Natalie Portman
© Getty
Jessica Chastain
© Getty
Rosario Dawson
© Getty
Serena Williams
© Getty
Kate Hudson
© Getty
Zooey Deschanel
© Getty
Kendall Jenner
© Getty
Julie Delpy
© Getty
Lexi Underwood
© Getty
Jada Pinkett Smith
© Getty
Zazie Beetz
© Getty
Julia Fox
© Getty
Kate Beckinsale
© Getty
Jessica Alba
© Getty
Eve Jobs
© Getty
Paris Jackson
© Getty
Zoë Kravitz
© Getty
Mindy Kaling
© Getty
Halsey
© Getty
Lily James
© Getty
Poppy Delevingne
© Getty
Zoey Deutch
© Getty
Nicole Richie
© Getty
Lourdes Leon
© Getty
Alexandra Daddario
© Getty
Petra Nemcova
© Getty
Zendaya
© Getty
Sophie Turner
© Getty
Sienna Miller
© Getty
Hailee Steinfeld