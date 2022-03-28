Alles zu oe24Plus
28. März 2022 | 13:32 Uhr
Die besten Looks der <br> Oscar-Partynacht
©Getty

Die Stars feierten bei »Vanity Fair«

Die besten Looks der
Oscar-Partynacht

Wenn "Vanity Fair" ruft, kommen die Stars. Wir zeigen Ihnen die schönsten Outfts bei der berühmten Oscar-Party.

Nicht nur bei der Oscar-Verleihung selbst zeigen die Stars ihre schönsten Outfits, auch bei den Partys danach strahlen die Promis um die Wette. Die berühmteste ist die Oscar-Aftershow-Party von “Vanity Fair”. Dort feiern die Hollywood-Größen ihre Gewinne, plaudern mit Kollegen und zeigen ihre gewagtesten Outfits. Nachdem die Party wegen der Pandemie im Jahr 2021 ins Internet verlegt werden musste, gab es in diesem Jahr Nachholbedarf und die Promi-Dichte war so groß wie noch nie.

Klicken sie sich durch die besten Looks!

Die besten Looks der Vanity Fair Party

  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 1/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 2/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 3/62
    Vanity Fair Party
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 4/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 5/62
    Vanity Fair Party
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 6/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 7/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 8/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 9/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 10/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 11/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 12/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 13/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 14/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 15/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 16/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 17/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 18/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 19/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 20/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 21/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 22/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 23/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 24/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 25/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 26/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 27/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 28/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 29/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 30/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 31/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 32/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 33/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 34/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 35/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 36/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 37/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 38/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 39/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 40/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 41/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 42/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 43/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 44/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 45/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 46/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 47/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 48/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 49/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 50/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 51/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 52/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 53/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 54/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 55/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 56/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 57/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 58/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 59/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 60/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 61/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022
  • Vanity Fair Party 2022 62/62
    Vanity Fair Party 2022

© Getty

Hailey Bieber

© Getty

Kim Kardashian

© Getty

Heidi Klum

© Getty

Dakota Jones

© Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy

© Getty

Elsa Hosk

© Getty

Barbara Palvin

© Getty

Shira Haas

© Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio

© Getty

Rita Ora

© Getty

Suki Waterhouse

© Getty

Olivia Culpo

© Getty

Cynthia Erivo

© Getty

Rebel Wilson

© Getty

Sofía Vergara

© Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

© Getty

Joan Smalls

© Getty

Jane Seymour

© Getty

Winnie Harlow

© Getty

Kathryn Newton

© Getty

Taylor Hill

© Getty

Janelle Monáe

© Getty

Karolína Kurková

© Getty

Joan Collins

© Getty

Katie Holmes

© Getty

Billie Eilish

© Getty

Molly Sims

© Getty

Amber Valletta

© Getty

Kristen Stewart

© Getty

Sofia Coppola

© Getty

Donatella Versace

© Getty

Ciara

© Getty

Natalie Portman

© Getty

Jessica Chastain

© Getty

Rosario Dawson

© Getty

Serena Williams

© Getty

Kate Hudson

© Getty

Zooey Deschanel

© Getty

Kendall Jenner

© Getty

Julie Delpy

© Getty

Lexi Underwood

© Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith

© Getty

Zazie Beetz

© Getty

Julia Fox

© Getty

Kate Beckinsale

© Getty

Jessica Alba

© Getty

Eve Jobs

© Getty

Paris Jackson

© Getty

Zoë Kravitz

© Getty

Mindy Kaling

© Getty

Halsey

© Getty

Lily James

© Getty

Poppy Delevingne

© Getty

Zoey Deutch

© Getty

Nicole Richie

© Getty

Lourdes Leon

© Getty

Alexandra Daddario

© Getty

Petra Nemcova

© Getty

Zendaya

© Getty

Sophie Turner

© Getty

Sienna Miller

© Getty

Hailee Steinfeld



