Sharon Osbourne trägt jetzt graue Haare

Nach fast zwei Jahrzehnten in Rot hat Sharon Osbourne (67) hat nun graue Haare. Die Managerin und Ehefrau von Kultrocker Ozzy Osbourne (71) hat sich von ihrem bekannten intensiv-roten Haarschopf verabschiedet. "Sie hat ihre Haare für die vergangenen 18 Jahre ein Mal pro Woche gefärbt", schrieb ihr Stylist Jack Martin, der am Montag (Ortszeit) ein Vorher-Nachher-Bild auf Instagram postete.

Natur-Look

Acht Stunden soll das Umstyling der Britin gedauert haben, heißt es weiter. Sie sei es leid gewesen so oft zu färben, da sie fast jeden Tag als Moderatorin in einer Talk-Show zu sehen sei. Osbourne hat sich selbst noch nicht dazu geäußert.Grau liegt in Hollywood offenbar immer mehr im Trend: Auch die zweifache Oscar-Preisträgerin Jane Fonda (82) sorgte bei den Oscars Anfang Februar mit grauem Haar für Aufsehen. Die Schauspielerin hatte in der Vergangenheit ihr Haar lange Zeit goldblond gefärbt.