23. Jänner 2019 15:44
© www.instagram.com/rermakeup
Bloggerin verwandelt sich in Donald Trump
Keine Celebrity ist vor Rhylee Passfield sicher. Die Bloggerin mit virtuoser Schminktechnik kann sich in jeden Star verwandeln. Auch Politiker hat die Australierin in ihrem Repertoire. So hat sie sich bereits in Donald Trump umgestylt und erntete für ihre realitätsnahe Imitation des Präsidentenlooks - vom Solarium-Teint bis zur roten Krawatte - Hunderte Likes auf Instagram. "Gewinne ich mit diesem Kostüm den ersten Preis zu Halloween?", kommentiert sie scherzhaft.
Do I win scariest Halloween costume? ???? Wig by @allaurawigs #xmakeuptutsx #makeupart @makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupartistworldwide #makeuptutorial #underratedmua #discovermua #featuremuas #itsmylookbook #makeupartist #artist #mua #bretmansvanity @itsmylookbook @undiscovered_muas #undiscovered_muas #anastasiabeverlyhills #discovervideos #blendthatgirl #makeuptutorials @undiscovered.muaas #viralvideos #make_upft #thebeautybombb #colorpopcosmetics #tbt #fbf #tagsforlikes #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #hudabeauty @hudabeauty
Ihre Spezialität: Männliche Stars
Rhylee verwandelt sich besonders gerne und überaus treffend in männliche VIPs. Dem Sänger Ed Sheeran widmete sie ebenso ein Instagram-Posting. Auch wenn sie hier mit Photoshop und Perücke nachhelfen musste, ist der Look mehr als gelungen.
Ok so under the circumstances that I am a little blonde girl this was very difficult so it’s mixed with a bit of digital editing to make my face and neck wider ???? but hello I am Ed Sheeran @teddysphotos Wig by @allaurawigs #xmakeuptutsx #makeupart @makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupartistworldwide #makeuptutorial #underratedmua #discovermua #featuremuas #itsmylookbook #makeupartist #artist #mua #bretmansvanity @undiscovered_muas #undiscovered_muas #anastasiabeverlyhills #discovervideos #blendthatgirl #makeuptutorials #viralvideos #make_upft #thebeautybombb #colorpopcosmetics #tbt #fbf #tagsforlikes #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #hudabeauty @hudabeauty
Ihre aufwändigste Verwandlung war Johnny Depp in seiner Rolle als Jack Sparrow gewidmet. Drei Wochen lang feilte sie an dem perfekten Piraten-Style. Als Depp-Fan schminkte sie auch seinen legendären Look aus "Edward mit den Scherenhänden" und liefert damit Faschings- und Halloweeen-Inspirationen.
I am so excited to finally share what I've been working so hard on the past 3 weeks, Jack Sparrow!!! ???? thank you so much to @bigpartyoz for supplying me with the most amazing facial hair! Inspired by incredible @alysontabbitha I hope she sees this I love her so much! SWIPE RIGHT FOR MORE PHOTOS #makeup #mua #jacksparrow #cosplay #jacksparrowcosplay #piratesofthecaribbean #potc #disney #disneycosplay #cosplayer #alysontabbitha #hudabeauty @cosplay.alliance #transformation #transformationtuesday #tbt #fbf #tutorial #tagsforlikes @girleecosmetics
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Gettin back into the swing of things with another Johnny Depp transformation ✂️ *PS hands and costume are digitally edited* #xmakeuptutsx #makeupart @makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupartistworldwide #makeuptutorial #underratedmua #discovermua #featuremuas #itsmylookbook #makeupartist #artist #mua #bretmansvanity @itsmylookbook @undiscovered_muas #undiscovered_muas #anastasiabeverlyhills #discovervideos #blendthatgirl #makeuptutorials @undiscovered.muaas #viralv
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung