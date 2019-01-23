Bloggerin verwandelt sich in Donald Trump

Keine Celebrity ist vor Rhylee Passfield sicher. Die Bloggerin mit virtuoser Schminktechnik kann sich in jeden Star verwandeln. Auch Politiker hat die Australierin in ihrem Repertoire. So hat sie sich bereits in Donald Trump umgestylt und erntete für ihre realitätsnahe Imitation des Präsidentenlooks - vom Solarium-Teint bis zur roten Krawatte - Hunderte Likes auf Instagram. "Gewinne ich mit diesem Kostüm den ersten Preis zu Halloween?", kommentiert sie scherzhaft.

Ihre Spezialität: Männliche Stars

Rhylee verwandelt sich besonders gerne und überaus treffend in männliche VIPs. Dem Sänger Ed Sheeran widmete sie ebenso ein Instagram-Posting. Auch wenn sie hier mit Photoshop und Perücke nachhelfen musste, ist der Look mehr als gelungen.

Ihre aufwändigste Verwandlung war Johnny Depp in seiner Rolle als Jack Sparrow gewidmet. Drei Wochen lang feilte sie an dem perfekten Piraten-Style. Als Depp-Fan schminkte sie auch seinen legendären Look aus "Edward mit den Scherenhänden" und liefert damit Faschings- und Halloweeen-Inspirationen.