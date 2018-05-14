14. Mai 2018 16:09

Wer kann der Cannes!

Red Carpet

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Wer kann der Cannes!

Posten Sie (0)
Couture an der Croisette.

Es war der wohl schönste Auftritt der diesjährigen Fimfestspiele in Cannes: Kendall Jenner in einem transparenten Wasserfall aus feinstem Tüll. In ihrem Couture-Dress von Schiaparelli zog die 22-Jährige alle Blicke auf sich - wohl auch, weil sie auf 'drunter ohne' setzte. Eine Kardashian weiß schließlich, wie man sich medienwirksam inszeniert.

Hohe Schneiderkunst

Für einen modernen Marylin-Moment am Red Carpet sorgte Elsa Hosk in einem Traum aus Mascherln und pinkem Satin. Victoria's Secret-Model Isabel Goulart zeigte sich in einer raffinierten Mischung aus Hotpant und Robe. An der legendären Festivaltreppe lieferte sie mit diesem Look vonZuhair Murad pure Mode-Dramatik. Gekonnt!

Alle weiteren Look zum Durchklicken finden Sie in der Slideshow.

Diashow Cannes 2018

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Kendall Jenner

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Kendall Jenner

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Elsa Hosk

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Isabelle Huppert

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Iskra Lawrence

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Laetitia Casta

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Iza Goulart

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Iza Goulart

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Marion Cotillard

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Michelle Rodriguez

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Diane Kruger

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Diane Kruger

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Caro Daur

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Bella Hadid

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Hayley Baldwin

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Hellen Mirren

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Chiara Ferragni

Cannes 2018

© www.pps.at Photo Press Service

Carla Bruni Sarkozy

1 / 18
×

Cannes 2018

    Diashow Cannes 2018: Die schönsten Looks

    Cannes 2018

    © Getty Images

    Eva Herzigova

    Cannes 2018

    © Getty Images

    Cheryl Cole

    Cannes 2018

    © www.pps.at Photo Press Service

    Julianne Moore

    Cannes 2018

    © www.pps.at Photo Press Service

    Lupita Nyong'o

    Cannes 2018

    © www.pps.at Photo Press Service

    Irina Shayk

    Cannes 2018

    © www.pps.at Photo Press Service

    Stella Maxwell

    Cannes 2018

    © www.pps.at Photo Press Service

    Amber Heard

    Cannes 2018

    © www.pps.at Photo Press Service

    Petra Nemcova

    Cannes 2018

    © Getty Images

    Cate Blanchett

    Cannes 2018

    © Getty Images

    Victoria Silvstedt

    Cannes 2018

    © Getty Images

    Léa Seydoux

    Cannes 2018

    © www.pps.at Photo Press Service

    Thylane Blondeau

    1 / 12
    ×

    Cannes 2018: Die schönsten Looks

      Diesen Artikel teilen:

      Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

      Kommentare ausblenden

      Mehr Madonna-Storys

      #MeToo-Bewegung

      Starkes Zeichen in Cannes

      Noch schlimmer als Leggings

      Dieses Horror-Comeback steht uns bevor!

      Cannes 2018

      Das Schaulaufen geht weiter

      Am Sonntag ist Muttertag!

      Süße Geschenke für Mama

      Fühl dich schön!

      Zwischen neuer Selbstliebe & Selfiesucht

      Zu den OE24-News

        Diese Website verwendet Cookies. Durch die Verwendung dieser Website stimmen Sie dem damit verbundenen Einsatz von Cookies zu.