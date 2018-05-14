Wer kann der Cannes!

Es war der wohl schönste Auftritt der diesjährigen Fimfestspiele in Cannes: Kendall Jenner in einem transparenten Wasserfall aus feinstem Tüll. In ihrem Couture-Dress von Schiaparelli zog die 22-Jährige alle Blicke auf sich - wohl auch, weil sie auf 'drunter ohne' setzte. Eine Kardashian weiß schließlich, wie man sich medienwirksam inszeniert.

Hohe Schneiderkunst

Für einen modernen Marylin-Moment am Red Carpet sorgte Elsa Hosk in einem Traum aus Mascherln und pinkem Satin. Victoria's Secret-Model Isabel Goulart zeigte sich in einer raffinierten Mischung aus Hotpant und Robe. An der legendären Festivaltreppe lieferte sie mit diesem Look vonZuhair Murad pure Mode-Dramatik. Gekonnt!

