14. Mai 2018 16:09
Wer kann der Cannes!
Es war der wohl schönste Auftritt der diesjährigen Fimfestspiele in Cannes: Kendall Jenner in einem transparenten Wasserfall aus feinstem Tüll. In ihrem Couture-Dress von Schiaparelli zog die 22-Jährige alle Blicke auf sich - wohl auch, weil sie auf 'drunter ohne' setzte. Eine Kardashian weiß schließlich, wie man sich medienwirksam inszeniert.
Hohe Schneiderkunst
Für einen modernen Marylin-Moment am Red Carpet sorgte Elsa Hosk in einem Traum aus Mascherln und pinkem Satin. Victoria's Secret-Model Isabel Goulart zeigte sich in einer raffinierten Mischung aus Hotpant und Robe. An der legendären Festivaltreppe lieferte sie mit diesem Look vonZuhair Murad pure Mode-Dramatik. Gekonnt!
Alle weiteren Look zum Durchklicken finden Sie in der Slideshow.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Elsa Hosk
Isabelle Huppert
Iskra Lawrence
Laetitia Casta
Iza Goulart
Iza Goulart
Marion Cotillard
Michelle Rodriguez
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Caro Daur
Bella Hadid
Hayley Baldwin
Hellen Mirren
Chiara Ferragni
Carla Bruni Sarkozy
Eva Herzigova
Cheryl Cole
Julianne Moore
Lupita Nyong'o
Irina Shayk
Stella Maxwell
Amber Heard
Petra Nemcova
Cate Blanchett
Victoria Silvstedt
Léa Seydoux
Thylane Blondeau
