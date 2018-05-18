Heidi & Co. bei der amfAR-Gala in Cannes

Zur alljährlichen Aids-Gala beim Filmfestival von Cannes haben sich auch in diesem Jahr wieder zahlreiche Prominente auf dem roten Teppich präsentiert. Der Einladung der US-Organisation amfAR ins edle Hotel Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes folgten am Donnerstagabend unter anderen Stars wie Kristen Stewart, Alessandra Ambrosio, Austro-Model Nadine Leopold u.v.m. Außerdem wurden VIPS wie Paris Hilton und Top-Model Heidi Klum - mit "Tokio Hotel"-Gitarristen Tom Kaulitz am Red Carpet gesichtet.

Allein für die Platzkarten an den Tischen lassen die gut betuchten Gäste in der Regel teils hunderttausende Euro springen. Begleitet wird das Spendendinner in jedem Jahr von einer Versteigerung. Im vergangenen Jahr waren bei der jährlichen Gala Spendengelder in Höhe von mehr als 18 Millionen Euro für den Kampf gegen die Immunschwächekrankheit zusammengekommen.