50.000 Euro für den Plastik-Look

Die 30-jährige Ophelia Vanity will neue "Human Barbie" werden. Das Model aus L.A. scheut weder Kosten noch Mühen, um ihrem Ideal - der Barbiepuppe - ähnlich zu sehen. Insgesamt 50.000 Euro hat sie bereits für OPs hingelegt, darunter auch eine Augenvergrößerung für den perfekten Puppen-Blick.

Hasspostings auf Instagram

Dass nicht jeder Geschmack an ihrem Look findet, verwundert nicht in Zeiten von Hasspostings auf Social Media. Auf Instagram ist sie oft mit Kritik von anonymen Usern konfrontiert, die ihren Look als „hässlich“ oder "Horror" bezeichnen. Damit hat Ophelia zu leben gelernt - auch wenn es nicht einfach ist. Unter ihren 85.000 Follower auf Instagram gibt es auch viele, die sie in ihrem Tun unterstützen, und sie zu ihrem Barbie-Look beglückwünschen.

Auch ihr Freund Justin sieht die vielen Operationen nicht unkritisch, hält aber zu ihr: "Er denkt nicht, dass ich die vielen Eingriffe brauche, aber er unterstützt mich und pflegt mich nach den Operationen", sagt sie im Interview mit der britischen Daily Mail.

Ophelia ist nicht die erste "menschliche Barbie". In den vergangenen Jahren häuften sich die Meldungen von Models, die besessen vom Plastik-Look Operationen in Kauf nehmen, um ihrem Puppenideal ähnlicher zu sehen.