04. April 2018 11:25
© instagram.com/opheliavanity
50.000 Euro für den Plastik-Look
Die 30-jährige Ophelia Vanity will neue "Human Barbie" werden. Das Model aus L.A. scheut weder Kosten noch Mühen, um ihrem Ideal - der Barbiepuppe - ähnlich zu sehen. Insgesamt 50.000 Euro hat sie bereits für OPs hingelegt, darunter auch eine Augenvergrößerung für den perfekten Puppen-Blick.
Hi lovelies! ???? I'm so sorry I haven't posted in a while!! I promise I will like/comment you guys ASAP. Enjoy this photo, hehe - it's only the 2nd one I've posted with my hair up ????❤️ I added a filter, but it hasn't been edited at all. . How pretty are my eyes, right? Thank you @pinkyparadisedotcom for sending me these amazing lenses! ???????? And guess what? If you use my code "50OPHELIA" you'll receive an unprecedented 50% off!!!! #pinkyparadise
Hasspostings auf Instagram
Dass nicht jeder Geschmack an ihrem Look findet, verwundert nicht in Zeiten von Hasspostings auf Social Media. Auf Instagram ist sie oft mit Kritik von anonymen Usern konfrontiert, die ihren Look als „hässlich“ oder "Horror" bezeichnen. Damit hat Ophelia zu leben gelernt - auch wenn es nicht einfach ist. Unter ihren 85.000 Follower auf Instagram gibt es auch viele, die sie in ihrem Tun unterstützen, und sie zu ihrem Barbie-Look beglückwünschen.
Auch ihr Freund Justin sieht die vielen Operationen nicht unkritisch, hält aber zu ihr: "Er denkt nicht, dass ich die vielen Eingriffe brauche, aber er unterstützt mich und pflegt mich nach den Operationen", sagt sie im Interview mit der britischen Daily Mail.
This is one of my ensembles for the autumn season ???????? - Platforms by @currentmoodclothing from @dollskill, Skirt from @lolita_kawaiishoes, Shirt from @bananarepublic, Hat from @wish ???????? - PLEASE send me your prayers & best wishes! ???????? This is the 2nd time within 6months that I’m obligated to evacuate after another huge, dangerous wildfire has spread to my exact location. California also declared it as a national emergency; it’s been less than a day and 50K+ acres have already burned, 200 homes destroyed, and helicopters aren’t even able to fly or help in this windy condition! There’s been 0% containment thus far and is only spreading to more areas. ???? I’m seriously hoping my house will be ok, otherwise I’m dead ???? I’m sorry but there’s no other way to put it. I’ve had to start over 5x in my past, yet there’s no comparison as I’ll have absolutely NOTHING left. I don’t have fire insurance, $$, nor the emotional & physical state to deal with such an unforeseen tragedy. #wildfire
Ophelia ist nicht die erste "menschliche Barbie". In den vergangenen Jahren häuften sich die Meldungen von Models, die besessen vom Plastik-Look Operationen in Kauf nehmen, um ihrem Puppenideal ähnlicher zu sehen.
