01. August 2018 10:21
"Andy Warhol der Mode"
Das frühere Top-Model Claudia Schiffer (47) hat Stardesigner Karl Lagerfeld als "Genie" bezeichnet. "Seine unglaubliche Kunst hatte riesigen Einfluss auf mein Leben, und er hat mich so viel gelehrt. Für mich ist er einfach ein Genie, ein Andy Warhol der Mode", sagte Schiffer dem Mode-Magazin "Madame" über ihren Förderer.
Bereits mit 18 Jahren ging das Model zum ersten Mal für Chanel über den Laufsteg und ist seitdem mit Lagerfeld befreundet. Der gebürtige Hamburger ist seit mehr als 30 Jahren Kreativchef von Chanel.
Mit Yves Saint Laurent
